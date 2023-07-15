CDC Promotes Men Chestfeeding with a Dangerous Banned Drug

Using taxpayer dollars, the CDC promotes the concept of “chestfeeding,” which is the practice of men producing ‘milk’ to nurse their babies with the help of certain drugs.

On the CDC’s “Health Equity Considerations” webpage, you’ll find a section called “Infant and Young Child Feeding in Emergencies Toolkit,” as Dr. Panda points out.

Under the “pronoun use” section, you’ll see the statement:

Transgender and nonbinary-gendered individuals may give birth and breastfeed or feed at the chest (chestfeeding).

The CDC directs you to find more information on the drugs for “chestfeeding” at this link, “ABM Clinical Protocol #33: Lactation Care for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Questioning, Plus Patients.”

There’s a little problem – the drug they want you to use is banned. It’s dangerous.

The drug that has “the strongest evidence for successful lactation promotion” is Domperidone. The United States banned the drug in 2004.

Domperidone is a medication that is used for nausea. It increases the movement of food through the stomach and intestines. It also causes heart arrhythmias.

Domperidone is unavailable in the United States because it can cause serious heart problems. In 2004, the FDA issued a black box warning for domperidone, the highest warning level. The black box warning states that domperidone can cause serious heart problems, including QT prolongation, ventricular arrhythmias, and sudden death.

The FDA even warned about the potentially severe health risks associated with using domperidone by lactating women to enhance breast milk production.

Oddly, women are told what drugs to avoid, what diet and vitamins are best, and the food and drink staples to avoid. On the other hand, men who want to chest feed are told to take a dangerous drug. The drug will pass through the milk to the infant.

U.S. Senator for Kansas, Dr. Roger Marshall, has said the CDC has lost all credibility. In a press release:

“As a physician who has delivered over 5,000 babies and encouraged every mom to breastfeed, it is evident the CDC has placed politics and its social agenda ahead of science and the health of newborns.”

“In my opinion, the CDC has lost all credibility and is in direct conflict with the FDA for marketing a non-FDA approved drug. A biological male filled with hormones and a concoction of other drugs that have not been studied that could harm a baby should NEVER be encouraged. When will the Woke Left wake up and realize what they are doing to our country?”

In following the CDC’s “chestfeeding” guidance, men using domperidone can cause catastrophic results in infants. This harmful medication will likely pass into the baby’s bloodstream and could cause heart arrhythmias, a severe and potentially fatal side effect.

Marshall continues:

“This guidance is irresponsible from this federal agency and defies science and safety,” Senator Marshall said.“In order to enhance lactation, the CDC is encouraging these individuals to use Domperidone, a risky drug not legally approved or sold in the U.S. This dangerous medication has serious side effects that could pose life-threatening complications for adults and more so the infant…

If a biological man uses the CDC ‘chestfeeding’ guidance and is also using Domperidone for breast liquid production, the impact on the infant can be catastrophic. Inevitably, this harmful medication will pass on to the baby and possibly cause the baby to have heart arrhythmias, a serious life-threatening side effect…

Marshall talks of another severe concern – the “missing drug-induced lactation colostrum.” It is “Mother Nature’s nutrient-dense mother’s milk. It is loaded with antibodies and antioxidants. They give a mom’s protection to the vulnerable newborn.” Also, “the liquid produced by biological males will not provide all the nutrition or calories healthy, growing newborn babies need.”

The CDC’s guidance is not science or logic. It’s politics. Defund the CDC. They’re dangerous.

