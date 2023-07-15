Based Russia? Russia’s State Duma Bans Gender Reassignment

Lawmakers adopted an amendment to annul marriages if one person in the marriage changed gender. Another amendment prohibits transgender people from becoming foster or adoptive parents.

It is the third and final reading of the bill in the lower house of parliament. The new legislation must now go before the upper house. It then goes on to President Vladimir Putin to be signed into law.

Western Politicization of Transgenderism

Stephen Hammes is the president of the endocrine society, He writes at the Wall Street Journal that the more than 2000 studies since 1975 claiming gender affirming care improves the well-being of transgender and gender diverse people and reduces the risk of suicide, is not supported by the best available evidence.

“Every systematic review of evidence to date, including one published in the Journal of the Endocrine Society, has found the evidence for mental-health benefits of hormonal interventions for minors to be of low or very low certainty.

By contrast, the risks are significant and include sterility, lifelong dependence on medication and the anguish of regret. For this reason, more and more European countries and international professional organizations now recommend psychotherapy rather than hormones and surgeries as the first line of treatment for gender-dysphoric youth.

“Dr. Hammes’s claim that gender transition reduces suicides is contradicted by every systematic review, including the review published by the Endocrine Society, which states, “We could not draw any conclusions about death by suicide.” There is no reliable evidence to suggest that hormonal transition is an effective suicide-prevention measure.”

The politicization of transgender healthcare in the U.S. is unfortunate. The way to combat it is for medical societies to align their recommendations with the best available evidence—rather than exaggerating the benefits and minimizing the risks, Hammes writes. Twenty-one clinicians and researchers signed the letter.

Suicide

Numerous other studies show transgender people are eight times more likely to attempt suicide. They are 3.5 times more likely to succeed. Data indicate that 82% of transgender individuals have considered killing themselves. Of that number, 40% have attempted suicide, with suicidality highest among transgender youth. Studies often attribute the cause as minority stress without evidence. It’s only a theory.

On this link, watch the clip of a Portand doctor who admits the experimental transgender surgeries on children, that include pre-pubescent children, relegates them to a life of irreversible incontinence, infertility, and loss of sexual pleasure. He gleefully talks of performing these surgeries on children.