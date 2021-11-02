CDC Rubber Stamps Pfizer COV Vax for children, ages 5-11

















The CDC Advisory Committee on Tuesday unanimously recommended the Pfizer Covid vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11. the program is expected to begin on November 8th. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky is expected to sign off on it.

This is madness. The rush to shoot up children with an experimental drug with no long-range studies is madness.

Panel members said they were worried about the post-vaccination incidence of heart inflammation seen in youth, especially males, but ultimately agreed with CDC scientists that the benefits of vaccinating children, even those who have had COVID-19, would outweigh the risks.

“I think the data supports that we have one more vaccine that saves lives in children and that we should be very confident to employ it to the maximum to do what it is meant to do without significant concerns about serious adverse events,” said Dr. Sarah Long, a panel member and professor of pediatrics at the Drexel University College of Medicine.

Children are at virtually zero risk of dying of Covid and they don’t spread it. The flu is more dangerous to children with about 500 dying each year.

