Rittenhouse Trial Begins as New FBI-Held Video of the Shooting Emerges

















Bruce Schroeder, the Wisconsin Circuit Judge in charge of the politically-charged Kyle Rittenhouse trial, is determined that the trial not be influenced by politics.

Schroeder stressed, “This is not a political trial,” as reported by the New York Post.

The judge went on to say that the Rittenhouse case “was mentioned by both political campaigns and the presidential campaign last year, in some instances very, very imprudently.”

He told the jurors that inaccurate information has been shared by people who “don’t know what you’re going to know.”

Schroeder stated, “Those of you who are selected for this jury … are going to hear for yourselves the real evidence in this case.”

To start off, the prosecutor lied and falsely claimed that Kyle is the only person who shot that night That is not true. The first shot was fired by Joshua Ziminski, at Kyle Rittenhouse.

Hopefully, Kyle Rittenhouse has a good lawyer. He’s going up against a prosecutor who is willing to lie.

Human Events obtained new footage and in the videos, it looks as if everyone is attacking Kyle. The FBI had this video the entire time but kept it under wraps. They confiscated it and then hid it.

Kyle Rittenhouse maintains his innocence and says he acted in self-defense in the three incidents.

BREAKING: Human Events Daily has obtained never-before-seen FBI footage of the Kyle Rittenhouse Shootinghttps://t.co/QFAfI7mmJp pic.twitter.com/J8vOOoD3rg — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 2, 2021

