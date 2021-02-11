CDC says wear 2 masks, can 3 be far behind?









Double-masking — specifically, wearing a surgical mask underneath a cloth mask — may provide an extremely high level of protection against the viral particles that cause Covid-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday.

A year into the pandemic, the report is the first from the CDC that breaks down how well certain mask-wearing techniques allegedly work to protect wearers and those around them.

“We know that masks work,” said Dr. John Brooks, a medical epidemiologist at the CDC and co-author of the new report. “This is about how to help them work better.”

