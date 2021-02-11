Sicko! WH says Cuban banning the anthem recognizes US failures









Jen Psaki was asked what President Biden thought of Mavericks owner Mark Cuban’s decision to no longer play “The Star-Spangled Banner” [since some of his players don’t feel the anthem represents them].

“Well, I haven’t spoken with the president about the decision by Mark Cuban or the Dallas Mavericks,” Psaki said, “but I know he’s incredibly proud to be an American, and has great respect for the anthem, and all that represents, especially for our men and women serving in uniform around the world.”

He is?

Biden’s top spokeswoman then appeared to endorse the decision and said athletes choosing to kneel during the anthem were calling out the nation’s failings.

What he left out is that Colin Kaerpernick started the kneeling and he’s a Marxist pushing Marxism. He thinks the USA is an evil country that oppresses its people.

“He’d also say that, of course, that part of the pride in our country means recognizing moments where we as a country haven’t lived up to our highest ideals, which is often, and at times, when people are speaking to when they take action at sporting events,” she went on.

“And it means respecting the rights of people, granted to them the Constitution to peacefully protest. That’s why he ran for president in the first place and that’s what he’s focused on doing every day,” she said.

It sounds like Obama who hates the country.

These people are sick.

WATCH: Reporter asks White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki about President Biden’s opinion on the decision by Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban to stop playing the national anthem before home games. https://t.co/5kHpWa0hdp pic.twitter.com/Ah2ztNKiGn — The Hill (@thehill) February 10, 2021

