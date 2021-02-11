Officer who killed Ashli Babbitt praised for heroism & restraint









Mark E. Schamel, Washington, D.C.-based partner in Lowenstein’s White Collar Criminal Defense group, represents the Black Capitol Police officer who killed Ashli Babbitt on January 6th, the day of the breach of the Capitol.

Speaking to the The Wall Street Journal about the possibility of charges against his client, Schamel says: “Without question he should be cleared. … There’s no way to look at the evidence and think he’s anything but a hero.”

Hero?

CNN quotes Schamel as well: “In every analysis, this was an absolutely justified use of force.” The story is also featured on NBC News, WHDH News Boston, and RT.com, where he adds: “I think it’s his heroism and his restraint that saved lives.”

Restraint? Heroism?

Could we see the evidence?

The officer is reportedly cleared.

“In every analysis, this was an absolutely justified use of force,” said the officer’s attorney, Mark Schamel, of Lowenstein Sandler.

Babbitt’s fatal shooting on January 6 occurred as a crowd pushed toward a doorway — barricaded by chairs and guarded by Capitol Police — that was the entrance to the Speaker’s Lobby in the US Capitol building. Babbitt was given medical assistance immediately and taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

In a new federal criminal case announced against a man at the front of the crowd when Babbitt was shot, prosecutors pieced together how the crowd had allegedly threatened police minutes before the shooting.

The rioters had smashed the glass in the doors leading to the House Chamber. Ashli Babbitt then started to climb through and was shot by the officer, whoever he is.

Watch:

