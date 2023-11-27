The CDC warns that more people should be getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, according to CDC data, approximately 14 percent of US adults have received the latest COVID jab that became available in the fall.

That means 86 percent of Americans don’t trust the Biden administration’s agenda. They think it’s a scam or at least suspect it is.

“COVID-19 vaccine uptake is lower than we’d like to see, and most people will be without the added protection that can reduce the severity of COVID-19,” the federal agency warned in a Nov. 22 statement.

A recent survey by Rasmussen Reports revealed that nearly a quarter of Americans believe someone they know died from side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The survey found that 24 percent of American adults claim to know someone who personally died from the shot, while 69 percent of respondents said they don’t know anyone who died from the vaccination. And 42% of respondents said they would “likely’ join a major class-action lawsuit against Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna and other pharmaceutical giants ” over the vaccine’s side effects.

A third of adults think it caused sudden death.

