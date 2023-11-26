First American Freed Is a Terrorized 4-Year-Old Released by Hamas

An American girl, 4, was freed by Hamas six weeks after she was abducted during the October 7 massacre. She will now learn that her parents were among those murdered.

Abigail Mor Edan was released today, marking the first American to be set free since the Hamas-Israel truce began. The little girl celebrated her fourth birthday in captivity.

She was kidnapped when militants stormed her kibbutz and gunned down her parents, Roy Edan, 43, and Smadar Edan, 40, in the attack.

The girl’s siblings, aged ten and six, survived after hiding out for hours in the family home.

Biden said after her release that what the youngster has endured is “unthinkable” and that she’s suffered a “terrible trauma.”

Joe Biden said he wished he was there to hold her. Meanwhile, he’s the idiot who funds Hamas and Iran.

