CDC Warns They Will Move COV Goalposts Once Again

By
M. Dowling
-
0

CDC Dir. Rochelle Walensky announced that they are looking to “update” the definition of what it means to be fully vaccinated.

COV is a constantly moving goalpost, proving it’s being used to control more than tame an illness.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky warns that being fully vaccinated will include boosters in the future as boosters become widely available. This is insane. They’re even telling people to mix and match vaccines without any studies to back it up.

They will never stop moving the goalposts. Whenever they want to come up with another mandate, all they do is change definitions and guidelines.

If you don’t mind constant vaccinations, several times a year, and serving as Big Pharma’s guinea pigs, this post isn’t a concern to you.

To many of us, it’s medical tyranny.

Watch:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply