CDC Warns They Will Move COV Goalposts Once Again

















CDC Dir. Rochelle Walensky announced that they are looking to “update” the definition of what it means to be fully vaccinated.

COV is a constantly moving goalpost, proving it’s being used to control more than tame an illness.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky warns that being fully vaccinated will include boosters in the future as boosters become widely available. This is insane. They’re even telling people to mix and match vaccines without any studies to back it up.

They will never stop moving the goalposts. Whenever they want to come up with another mandate, all they do is change definitions and guidelines.

If you don’t mind constant vaccinations, several times a year, and serving as Big Pharma’s guinea pigs, this post isn’t a concern to you.

To many of us, it’s medical tyranny.

Watch:

CDC director Rochelle Walensky on COVID vaccine boosters: “We have not yet changed the definition of ‘fully vaccinated.’ We will continue to look at this. We may need to update our definition of ‘fully vaccinated’ in the future.” pic.twitter.com/18pn9TLfG9 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 22, 2021

