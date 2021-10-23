The NSBA’s Sorry for Calling Parents ‘Domestic Terrorists’

















The National School Boards Association apologized late Friday for urging federal authorities to target unruly school board meetings. Their letter resulted in Attorney General Merrick Garland’s controversial and illegal decision to bring in the FBI.

In fact, theNSBA and FBI colluded together. The White House was also involved.

In a memo to state affiliates, the NSBA board of directors cited the Sept. 29 letter to President Biden from association president Viola M. Garcia and interim executive director and CEO Chip Slaven that raised the specter of domestic terrorism and hate crimes.

The letter said that the acts of some parents at school board meetings across the country could be considered “a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes.”

“On behalf of NSBA, we regret and apologize for the letter,” said the NSBA memo. “There was no justification for some of the language included in the letter. We should have had a better process in place to allow for consultation on a communication of this significance. We apologize also for the strain and stress this situation has caused you and your organizations.”

They’re sorry they were caught.

The first letter is how they really feel. When will they apologize for collusion?

🚨🚨🚨 AG #Garland must immediately reverse the FBI’s targeting of parents as “domestic terrorists” – an unconstitutional policy that the AG himself stated was directed in response to the original letter that NSBA is now apologizing for. This is correct from @chiproytx👇 https://t.co/vJoNfoLPK2 — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) October 23, 2021

