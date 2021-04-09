CDC will study racism as a serious public health threat and take action









Hack CDC director, Biden’s Leftist tool, Rochelle Walensky directed the agency to research the effects of racism on health. She formerly declared racism a serious public health threat on Thursday

This goes along with the tactic used by HHS, declaring gun violence a public health emergency. They use the stunt to push a hard-left agenda as they transform us.

“A growing body of research shows that centuries of racism in this country has had a profound and negative impact on communities of color,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement published on the agency’s website.

Walensky noted the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been felt most severely in communities of color, which have experienced disproportionate case counts and deaths.

“To build a healthier America for all, we must confront the systems and policies that have resulted in the generational injustice that has given rise to racial and ethnic health inequities,” the agency said.

It’s BS.

The CDC is calling their initiative ‘health and racism.’ The agency is a corrupt, union-controlled fraud doing the bidding of the Democrat Party to increase their own power.

There will be action based on this new fraud by the CDC.

How can you take these people seriously? Their premise is beyond absurd and it panders to poor minorities who don’t get the proper information.

Who can follow anything the CDC says after this nonsense?

