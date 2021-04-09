CNN, MSNBC, ABC, NBC shield CBS from their lies about Gov DeSantis









CBS, CNN, MSNBC, ABC, NBC ignore the furor over the lies told about Governor De Santis and later published by ’60 Minutes.’ Governor De Santis was falsely accused of pay-to-play. Evidence, actual proof, that there was no pay-to-play came out and the major networks ignored it. CBS deceptively edited the clip of Governor De Santis’s comments to make him look bad.

They are Pravda.

CBS appears to have found protection from the intense backlash over Sunday’s controversial “60 Minutes” report on Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in the form of four of its closest competitors: CNN, MSNBC, ABC, and NBC, Fox News reported.

The network actually omitted the governor’s comments explaining what happened. That deceptively edited clip is still on Twitter without any acknowledgment of its deceit.

CBS’s shameful lying is perfectly acceptable to the new kind of journalism — activist journalism to further the hard-left cause.

See the actual transcript of what they left out on this link. After that, they lied about their lying.

Watch:

Here’s what that disgusting liar deceptively edited out: https://t.co/ecmSNeI5c5 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 5, 2021

