CDC’s Holiday Message for the Unvaxxed Is to Stay Home

















The coronavirus in all its mutations has a 99.97% survival rate for healthy individuals, but despite that, the unelected medical tyrants at the CDC are telling the unvaccinated to stay home at Thanksgiving and Christmas.

We need a new version of A Christmas Carol with a starring role for Dr. Rochelle Walensky as Scrooge.

The CDC is once again hellbent on destroying Thanksgiving and Christmas. They have issued stringent guidance for the vaccinated and unvaccinated.

“We fully expect that families and friends will gather for the holidays this year and we have updated our guidance on how to best to stay safe over the holidays,” the CDC said Friday in a statement.

“Holiday traditions are important for families and children,” the agency said in its 2021 holiday guidance. “Because many generations tend to gather to celebrate holidays, the best way to minimize COVID-19 risk and keep your family and friends safer is to get vaccinated if you’re eligible.”

You should also protect those not eligible for the vaccine, like young children, by getting those around them vaccinated, the CDC said.

The CDC does not want the unvaccinated underclass to travel but, if they must, they should get tested before and after, self-quarantine for at least a week after the trip, never forget the mask, and then self-monitor for symptoms.

Those traveling with the unvaccinated should basically stay away from them.

The unvaccinated should wear face masks in “public indoor settings,” the CDC said. “Even those who are fully vaccinated should wear a mask in public indoor settings in communities with substantial to high transmission,” the agency added, saying, “outdoors is safer than indoors.”

“Children between the ages of 2 and 12 should wear a mask in public spaces and around people they don’t live with,” but children younger than 2 years old should not wear a mask, the CDC said.

Then came their most upbeat note. “By working together, we can enjoy safer holidays, travel, and protect our own health as well as the health of our family and friends,” the CDC concluded.

If you are traveling for Thanksgiving, the most heavily traveled holiday, beware, Biden’s draconian vaccination mandate takes effect on November 22nd.

To date, about 40 percent of TSA workers are still unvaccinated. They will be fired on the 22nd, just in time to keep you home anyway unless they all get the jab.

You will be interested to know that those with certain health conditions can get a FOURTH SHOT! It will never stop.

The virus is now endemic. Shouldn’t we find a better way to deal with it? Please let us know what you think in the comment section.

Related















