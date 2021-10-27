Middle School Books Are Too Pornographic for an 11pm TV Ad

When the books in a middle school library are so pornographic that they can’t be shown in a TV ad at 11 pm, you know you’re in trouble. That is the case of an ad displaying pages from one of the books in a Virginia middle school library. It graphically depicts a young boy performing a sex act on a man, among other perverse acts. The purpose of the ad was to alert parents as to the sick content in public school libraries.
Terry McAuliffe killed a bill to allow parents to block some books in the school library. He could be Virginia’s next governor.
Demographic changes and money from leftist billionaires like Mike Bloomberg have turned Virginia blue, deep blue. That means you end up with porn in children’s libraries.
Numerous Virginia high schools’ libraries included books with pornographic content. @IWV created an ad to raise awareness about this issue—but the ad was REJECTED as too explicit to run during the 11 p.m. hour on TV in Virginia.
Here are three more images from “Gender Queer,” a book that’s available to young teenagers in Virginia school libraries, but deemed too “explicit” to show via an ad on Virginia TV. @IWV pic.twitter.com/NWfkiWY9WJ
On the other side of the pond, the Brits are slapping trigger warnings on the classics. The world has gone insane.
Archivists at Cambridge University have slapped trigger warnings on classic children’s novels such as “Little House on the Prairie” and “The Water-Babies”.
