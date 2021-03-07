CDC’s numbers don’t match their mandate and don’t double mask









The CDC found that masks, in general, have little effect, but that is only if you look at their numbers. Their conclusions, which don’t seem to match the numbers, are to wear the mask.

A Japanese study found little advantage to wearing two masks. They also found that a surgical mask worn tightly around the face is effective.

THE CDC

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a report Friday in which it admits without fanfare that the mask mandates in America were allegedly responsible for less than a 2 percent decrease in COVID case growth after one hundred days. However, the CDC advises wearing masks, despite their own stats.

Despite their numbers to the contrary, they say mask mandates ‘significantly’ reduce the spread.

The CDC claims that between March 1 and December 31 of 2020, the mask mandates, that were executed in a wide majority of United States counties, stopped COVID case growth rates by one-half of one percent after 20 days and by less than 2 percent after 100 days.

The CDC continues to strongly push mask mandates. They write: Mask mandates were associated with statistically significant decreases in county-level daily COVID-19 case and death growth rates within 20 days of implementation.

Restaurants were and are still locked down in some areas and, as they open, the CDC found no statistical changes in daily COVID-19 rates.

THEIR FINDINGS

DOUBLE MASKING

Japan has looked at double masking recommended by Dr. Fauci and found it offers little help.

While they found a surgical mask worn tightly around the face is effective, double masking is not:

Using a single surgical-type mask, made of non-woven material, had 85% effectiveness in blocking particles when worn tightly around the nose and face. Adding a polyurethane mask on top boosted the effectiveness to just 89%.

Wearing two non-woven masks isn’t useful because air resistance builds up and causes leakage around the edges.

“The performance of double masking simply does not add up,” wrote the researchers, led by Makoto Tsubokura.

Don’t wear two masks, and if you can get a surgical mask and wear it tightly around your face, then it makes sense.

Dr. Atlas on the dangerous restrictions in general:

Related