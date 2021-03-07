Biden to sign executive order on making it easier to vote [illegally?]









President Biden on Sunday will sign an executive order to allegedly protect the ballot.

The Left claims Republican legislatures around the country seek to restrict voting rights in the wake of the 2020 election. Actually, they want to protect the vote.

Biden will sign an order that will direct agencies to increase access to voter registration materials and reduce barriers to voting for certain groups, including military and overseas voters, Native Americans, and people with disabilities.

The president on Sunday will also speak at the Martin and Coretta King Unity Breakfast to outline the focus on voting rights. The order and speech come on the 56th anniversary of the “Bloody Sunday” march in Selma, Alabama.

Biden said the order is in response to the January 6th riot, which he calls an insurrection.

Combining Selma, the riot, and this order is aimed at putting a racist face on Republicans. Yet, race had nothing at all to do with the riot or the rally.

Prompt federal agencies to include information about voter registration on their website and social media platforms and distribute vote-by-mail applications along with their normal services.

Modernize Vote.gov to improve accessibility and “upgrade the user experience.”

Strengthening voter access for certain groups, and will “direct the attorney general to establish protocols to provide educational materials about voting for eligible individuals who are being held under the jurisdiction of the Federal Bureau of Prisons.”

The most dangerous aspect of this is the vote-by-mail that Democrats want to be made permanent for all. It is notoriously open to corruption. The order will make it very easy to get vote-by-mail applications. Will they require voter ID?

They will also engage in nationwide voter registration. For example, if you’re on welfare, you’re registered.

We have to see the order to know just how bad it will be. It won’t supersede state law.

Related