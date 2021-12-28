CDC’s Numbers of Omicron Cases Last Week Were All Wrong

Last week, we reported that just under 73% of new COV cases in the US are Omicron. The report came from the CDC. Of course, they now say it was wrong.

According to ABCNews.GO.com, on Tuesday, the CDC revised its initial estimates to noticeably lower numbers of omicron cases.

Noticeably? That’s an understatement. They were off by 50%. Now, the CDC says just 22.5% of new U.S. cases were estimated to be omicron as of Dec. 18.

According to new data from this week, the CDC says omicron is now estimated to account for 58.6% of all new cases, officially making it the dominant strain in the U.S. In the New York and New Jersey region as well as the deep South, omicron is estimated to account for more than 85% of new cases.

The statement read: “There was a wide predictive interval posted in last week’s chart, in part because of the speed at which omicron was increasing. We had more data come in from that timeframe and there was a reduced proportion of omicron. It’s important to note that we’re still seeing a steady increase in the proportion of omicron.”

Okay, then.

CDC’s estimate for the prevalence of Omicron last week dropped significantly from 73.2% w/ a 95% prediction interval of 34-94.9% down to 22.5% w/ a 95% prediction interval of 15.4-31.5%. 12/25 estimate is 58.6% with a 95% prediction interval of 41.5-74%. https://t.co/eaMCVk3TEc pic.twitter.com/ZjEvREb7Gs — David Lim (@davidalim) December 28, 2021

