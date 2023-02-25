Celebrities Stand Up for Ukraine to Keep Civilization Going

If Ukraine loses, it’s the end of civilization as we know it? That’s what Rod Stewart says. He’s a noted historian, and we go to him for all our war news (a joke).

Each leader and celebrity who walks in the Kiev square gets a plaque on their walk of fame. This is like the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Celebrities visit during wartime? That’s new. It must be very dangerous.

Well, if these people say it, it must be true. How aboutt Slava US?

Has he renounced his citizenship yet?

When do they arrange vacation tours? Joe Biden, Lindsey Graham, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and other and Celebrities Angelina Jolie, Sean Penn, Bono have all gone to Ukraine to visit.

Stars want you to support Ukraine to the end.

 


Francis W. Porretto
Francis W. Porretto
1 hour ago

Would someone kindly tell me why anyone should go to entertainers for insight into political or strategic issues?

lalasayswhat
lalasayswhat
1 hour ago

Rod Stewart? The STD’s must have infected his brain. I always form my world opinions based on what Matt Damon, Julia Roberts and the Pet Shop Boys have to say.

