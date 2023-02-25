Celebrities Stand Up for Ukraine to Keep Civilization Going

If Ukraine loses, it’s the end of civilization as we know it? That’s what Rod Stewart says. He’s a noted historian, and we go to him for all our war news (a joke).

The state of it pic.twitter.com/IHi31Lx6u0 — Janey (@_Janey_J) February 24, 2023

WAR PORN

Each leader and celebrity who walks in the Kiev square gets a plaque on their walk of fame. This is like the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Celebrities visit during wartime? That’s new. It must be very dangerous.

Like are the masses this fuckin thick?? A walk of fame in Ukraine for each leader & celebrity who visits. The world truly is a stage. #Zelensky #Biden #russia pic.twitter.com/knoFis9S8J — LG #rejectthereset (@lindsayLG1984) February 20, 2023

Well, if these people say it, it must be true. How aboutt Slava US?

Celebrities including Matt Damon, Julia Roberts and the Pet Shop Boys have sent a message of support to Ukraine on the one-year anniversary of the invasion. The video was released by United24, a platform for people to give donations to help protect and rebuild Ukraine pic.twitter.com/2pMdcVTdaj — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 24, 2023

Has he renounced his citizenship yet?

At the end, Luck chose the dark side. Very sad watching another celebrity support the fascist #Ukrainian goverment #Ukraine #UkraineWar #HollywoodNazis pic.twitter.com/TGs40pTJip — Like RST ✊ (@like_rst) February 22, 2023

When do they arrange vacation tours? Joe Biden, Lindsey Graham, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and other and Celebrities Angelina Jolie, Sean Penn, Bono have all gone to Ukraine to visit.

RT News, [Feb 23, 2023 at 6:22 PM]

⚡️Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez arrives in Kiev to meet with Vladimir Zelensky Just In @RT_India_official

All these world leaders, celebrities & rock stars go to Ukraine to meet Zelensky? There’s a war on right🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/FaiBumMm79 — Cappuccino64 (@cappuccino64) February 23, 2023

Stars want you to support Ukraine to the end.

⚡️ Volodymyr Zelenskyi: World stars talk about Ukraine. Interested in Ukraine. On the side of Ukraine.

The President thanked celebrities for their support of Ukraine. 👉 @Flash_news_ua pic.twitter.com/Qz4vTUKVVU — FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) February 24, 2023

