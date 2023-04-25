CEO and Founder Offers Tucker $25 Million to Join OANN

San Diego-based One America News CEO and founder Robert Herring Sr. offered Tucker Carlson $25 million to join the network. He made the same offer to Bill O’Reilly who never even bothered to respond to him.

“Maybe Fox News’ loss could be @OANN’s gain; Founder and CEO @RobHerring would like to extend an invitation to Carlson to meet for negotiation,” the network tweeted on Monday, hours after news that Lachlan Murdoch had fired the #1 cable news host from Fox News.

OANN is also being sued by Dominion. Hopefully, they fare better than Fox News.

Tucker would have a lot of options. He could have his own network or podcast, and Glenn Beck invited him to join him.

