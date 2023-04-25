CEO and Founder Offers Tucker $25 Million to Join OANN

San Diego-based One America News CEO and founder Robert Herring Sr. offered Tucker Carlson $25 million to join the network. He made the same offer to Bill O’Reilly who never even bothered to respond to him.
“Maybe Fox News’ loss could be @OANN’s gain; Founder and CEO @RobHerring would like to extend an invitation to Carlson to meet for negotiation,” the network tweeted on Monday, hours after news that Lachlan Murdoch had fired the #1 cable news host from Fox News.
OANN is also being sued by Dominion. Hopefully, they fare better than Fox News.
Tucker would have a lot of options. He could have his own network or podcast, and Glenn Beck invited him to join him.
Tucker Carlson Leaves Fox Nation
Maybe Fox News’ loss could be @OANN‘s gain, Founder and CEO @RobHerring would like to extend an invitation to Carlson to meet for negotiation.https://t.co/O5KmsPyhyx#OAN #TuckerCarlson #FauxNews #FoxNews @TuckerCarlson pic.twitter.com/MEU3f5CG77
— One America News (@OANN) April 24, 2023
Early on, after reading that Fox announced Tucker was out, they indicated they weren’t going to censor him. It would make sense that they would want to. Especially since they paid him for the duration of his 3 year contract. Who knows what to believe…..
Tucker has some options, but I suspect Fox is going to pay out his contract to “silence” him until after the elections They can silence him in the Media, but if he runs for Office or works for a Campaign that’s a different story.
Doesn’t OAN have a very small audience? Xfinity doesn’t carry them and Verizon has dropped them. OAN has no major carrier. GlennBeck? I still remember that schmuck smashing his face into a pile of Cheetos to insult Trump. I also remember the fool Beck wanting to go to the border with Teddy Bears and soccer balls for the children invading our country. AM radio is dying. Conservative outlets that would attract a large audience are few. I hope he finds a good landing spot.