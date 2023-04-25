EU Commission Names 19 Platforms That Must Conform to Speech Rules

The EU Commission is coming for free speech via The Digital Services Act. European officials said they passed a law requiring 19 large online platforms and search engines (45 users per month) to comply with new online content regulations starting on August 25. They might add more.

The Digital Services Act (DSA) is a new set of regulations that would force major internet platforms to tackle the spread of illegal content and other societal risks on their services in the EU—or else risk billions of Euros in fines.

Twitter is on the list.

It’s not about safety. It’s about silencing free speech and speech that doesn’t support their radical left views.

Very Large Online Platforms:

Alibaba AliExpress

Amazon Store

Apple AppStore

Booking.com

Facebook

Google Play

Google Maps

Google Shopping

Instagram

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Snapchat

TikTok

Twitter

Wikipedia

YouTube

Zalando

Very Large Online Search Engines:

Bing

Google Searches

Most of the companies on the list are US-based, but Chinese-owned platforms TikTok and e-commerce site AliExpress are on the list.

The rules allow the EU to impose fines of up to six percent of the platforms’ annual global sales for repeated infringements.

To give you an idea of how they will operate, gender ideology will have free rein. By August 25, 2023, the 19 platforms must have an independent compliance system in place and give their first annual risk assessment to the European Commission, including how they plan to handle content on mental health and gender-based violence.

After the platforms perform an assessment and hand it over to the EU Commission, there will then be an independent audit and oversight by the commission. The EU will also perform its own stress tests.

The EU Commissioner for Values and Transparency Threatened Elon Musk

In January, the UN regulator, the EU Commissioner for Values and Transparency, Vera Jourova, attended the World Economic Forum. She threatened Elon Musk.

“We have the rules which must be complied with, and otherwise, there will be sanctions. I think that the confidence has been weakened, and I had quite a high level of confidence when it comes to Twitter. I have to say that we worked with knowledgeable people, with layers, with sociologists, who understood that they have to behave in some decent way. Not to cause really big harm to society. ..”

At the WEF, UN regulator issues a stern warning to @ElonMusk: If you don’t comply and regulate speech, the UN will issue sanctions pic.twitter.com/a90GLqFcxO — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 22, 2023

