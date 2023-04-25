Paul Ryan’s Rise at Fox News

A document from the Dominion lawsuit is making the rounds. it shows that former Speaker and current Fox News Board member Paul Ryan is rising in influence at Fox News. Many believe he was instrumental in firing Tucker. He could be one of the reasons Tucker was fired.

In the document, it states, “As a Board Member, Ryan believed that the period immediately following the 2020 Presidential Election ‘was a pretty important inflection point, not just for the company Fox, but for the country and for the conservative movement itself,’ and shared this ‘view as a fiduciary’ with Rupert and Lachlan.”

Ryan “told Rupert and Lachlan that Fox News should not be spreading conspiracy theories” about the 2020 election.

The document also adds that Paul Ryan was in negotiations to devise a way to deal with the aftermath of the 2020 election.

“Truly Bizarre”

According to the transcribed document, Ryan said, We are entering a “truly bizarre phase of this where [Trump] has actually convinced himself of this farce and will do more bizarre things to delegitimize the election.”

I can’t answer for Dominion’s machines, but who thinks Biden got 81 million votes? What about mail-in voting, ballot harvesting, Zuckerbucks, Soros donations, censorship (Hunter’s laptop for one), corrupted social media searches, legacy media’s free publicity for Democrats, dropping signature verification, changing laws to help Biden, extending vote counting for days, and the list goes on. The Left has done everything possible to weaken security.

“I see this as a key inflection point for Fox, where the right thing and the smart business thing to do line up nicely,” Ryan continued.

“Paul Ryan also continued to discuss strategic direction with the Murdochs during this timeframe,” the court filing continues. “Ryan told Dias about his own conversation with Rupert and Lachlan, reporting he told them that this is a huge inflection point to keep Trump down and move on for the future of the conservative movement. Ryan added: Both Rupert and Lachlan agree fully. ‘The key is to execute our collective will.’ Ryan agreed it was his job as a Board member to weigh in because it was a strategic decision about what to do. Ryan was ‘hopeful that the events of January 6 were so shocking that it would help the conservative movement and Fox News move on from Donald Trump’.”

This is the man who never once complained about the months-long George Floyd riots, burnings, beatings, and killings.

Dominion didn’t ask for Tucker or any Fox host to be fired, so they aren’t the direct cause of Tucker’s firing.

Dan Bongino and Lara Trump are also no longer with the network. Bongino reportedly had too many restrictions.

More Firings?

Rupert Murdoch will allegedly remove Maria Bartiromo and Jeanine Pirro from Fox News to become less “vulnerable.”

Radar Online reported that Puck founder and Fox News critic Dylan Byers predicted both Bartiromo and Pirro would be axed from the network. Either that or they’ll be warned.

If they’re all fired, that should finish Fox off, but it is what RINO Ryan and Lachlan would want. Fox is admittedly in a tough spot, but betraying its audience isn’t wise. Maybe they shouldn’t listen to a failed House Speaker.

As we already mentioned, BlackRock upped its investment in Fox to 15.1%. They are the epitome of anti-conservative.

It’s easy to understand Rupert’s fears given the fact that these lawsuits are filed in corrupt cities like New York and the District of Columbia.

Abby Grossberg

The person in the clip is Abby Grossberg, the person suing Fox News. She allegedly has tapes that are embarrassing to Tucker Carlson.

Without knowing what’s on the tapes, she sounds very egotistical.

Abby Grossberg on working for Tucker Carlson: “There was an aspect of ‘I can pick who the Speaker is. I can pick who the president of the United States is, pick who the Republican candidate is going to be.’ I thought that was very dangerous and didn’t want that kind of power. I… pic.twitter.com/KqfBxcirAO — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 25, 2023

Meanwhile, the youth of New York City are waving LGBT flags and celebrating the firing of a TV host. They aren’t concerned about losing freedoms, the bad economy, open borders, or the impending war.

In New York City they are celebrating the firing of a broadcaster. As if it were a victorious battle in a war. Because it IS a war. And in the end, one side will be victorious and the other side crushed.pic.twitter.com/hHFjw7B7zB — Gonzalo Lira (@GonzaloLira1968) April 25, 2023

This is the absurdity the Left has no problem with.

This is objectively a ridiculous statement. https://t.co/d8anOsBPQO — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) April 25, 2023

The allegedly ‘leaked‘ document is on this link.

Related