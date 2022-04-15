CEO Comforts Twitter Snowflakes,- You’re Not Hostages, and New Bidder for Twitter?

@elonmusk offer to buy @Twitter heading into the #2022Elections and #2024Elections isn’t a coincidence. It is a threat to our #democracy#DemocracyUnderThreat
~ Mary Ann Marsh, Democrat talking points maven

Reuters reported that Twitter Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal met with staff this afternoon to reassure employees that the company was not being “held hostage” by news of Elon Musk’s offer to buy the company.

Agrawal encouraged employees to remain focused and told them “we as employees control what happens,” said the source.

The meeting came after news broke that the Tesla chief executive officer had offered to buy the social media company.

Agrawal told staff that the board was continuing to review Musk’s offer, but that he was limited in what he could share with the employees.

Earlier today, progressive Vanguard announced additional Twitter stock buys that made them the largest shareholder.

This is the letter Elon Musk sent to Twitter:

One of the large shareholders, Saudi Prince Alwaleed rejected the offer. Musk has a couple of questions. How much does the Kingdom own and what are their views on journalistic freedom of speech?

Great questions.

NEW BIDDER?

Justin Sun

The founder of Tron, Justin Sun said on Twitter that he has the same views as Musk and will offer more to buy it at $60 a share. However, his net worth is only (only, haha) somewhere between $200 and $400 million. Unless he has a lot of secret and extremely wealthy backers, he’s not buying Twitter. Maybe China’s backing him.

Sun says he shares Musk’s views but wants to move Twitter out of the US.


