SEC and DoJ Launches Probe Into Musk Same Day He Announces Bid to Buy Twitter

Charlie Gasparino broke the news that on the same day that Elon Musk announced he would attempt to buy Twitter, a legal source told Fox Business that the SEC and Justice Department launched a joint investigation into a myriad of Musk regulatory issues primarily involving Tesla.

What an amazing coincidence!

During his TED appearance Thursday, Musk said that the SEC’s investigations into Tesla are “like having a gun to your child’s head.”

From what we can tell, this is over technicalities – the filing of paperwork in a timely manner and partisan hacks trying to make a case of stock manipulation out of it. Why can’t the government just go back to catching the bad guys?

This is a trumped-up assault – a weaponization of government. It should tell you all you need to know about the cabal and their vehicle for censorship and propaganda – Twitter. Who is really controlling Twitter? Deep State?

Everyone who takes a side against these swamp creatures in the government gets abused as they wield their power lawlessly. Musk is a true hero to take this on. During his TED talk, he said he “hopes it doesn’t hurt too much.” Sadly, it will hurt too much.

BREAKING: As @elonmusk offers to buy the rest of @Twitter a legal source tells @FoxBusiness @SECGov and @TheJusticeDept have launched what he described as a “joint investigation” into a myriad of Musk regulatory issues primarily involving @Tesla https://t.co/TDFLED1XuI — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) April 14, 2022

