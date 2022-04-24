Chancellor Scholz Won’t Send Tanks to Ukraine- Fears WWIII

“NATO must avoid a direct military confrontation with Russia that could lead to a third world war,” ~Chancellor Scholz

German Chancellor Scholz, unlike the US and UK, is avoiding sending heavy artillery to Ukraine. Scholz fears that it could lead to World War III. He made the comments in an interview with Der Spiegel.

He doesn’t want to send heavy battlefield weapons, such as tanks and howitzers, and won’t be “irritated by shrill cries” to become reckless, he said in the interview,

Scholz contends that delivering heavy artillery such as tanks could lead to nuclear war. There is no rule book when Germany might be considered a party to the war in Ukraine, he added.

“That’s why it is all the more important that we consider each step very carefully and coordinate closely with one another,” he was quoted as saying. “To avoid an escalation towards NATO is a top priority for me.

“That’s why I don’t focus on polls or let myself be irritated by shrill calls. The consequences of an error would be dramatic.”

HE’S NOT GOING TO SANCTION RUSSIAN NATURAL GAS EITHER

Scholz sees no point in blocking Russian natural gas. He said: “I absolutely do not see how a gas embargo would end the war. If Putin were open to economic arguments, he would never have begun this crazy war.”

“Secondly, you act as if this was about money. But it’s about avoiding a dramatic economic crisis and the loss of millions of jobs and factories that would never again open their doors.”

He is under a lot of pressure to do more.

“NATO must avoid a direct military confrontation with Russia that could lead to a third world war,” Chancellor Scholz said in a new interview with Der Spiegel when asked why Germany hasn’t sent heavy weapons.

The potential of a Third World War is very real.

Related