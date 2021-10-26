Chant Louder! WH Can’t Hear “F Joe Biden” or “Let’s Go, Brandon” Chants

















The Washington Post declared that Biden’s critics are “increasingly vulgar,” given the “F Joe Biden” and “Let’s Go, Brandon” chants. The implication is that the Joe critics are vulgar, and they are above all that.

Democrats not only chanted every filthy word they could think of, but they also threatened to kill Donald Trump. They even tried to blame Trump for the grassroots chants.

The latest spin is the White House never heard about the “F Joe Biden” or “Let’s Go, Brandon” chants.

The chants are popping up in protests, football stadiums, concerts, bars, and even in Congress. Reporters asked White House Press Secretary Psaki about them.

But they haven’t reached the White House according to a spokesperson.

Saturday, the Washington Post reported that White House spokesman Andrew Bates claimed, “I had never heard of that chant until you explained it to me.” Then, mocking the anti-Biden sentiment as from extremists, Bates added, “I guess I’m not spending enough time on 8chan or whatever.”

He’s dismissing a lot of Americans as just fringe people. We know of at least 75 million who are somewhat sympathetic with the chant, perhaps more now that Biden has begun the fundamental transformation of the country.

From this, we can see the unifying, honest, transparent, and moral administration at work. They are hoping it all goes away if they ignore it and demean it.

Biden himself acknowledged the chants at his stops. BATES LIED!

Biden acknowledged it on 9/11 at the Shanksville, PA memorial to Flight 93. Biden inappropriately invoked the dead heroes, asking what would they think about people holding signs that he saw saying “F someone.”

Biden on what he’s thinking about on 9/11: “What would the people who died be thinking? They think it makes sense to be doing this kinda thing where you ride down the street and see a sign that says ‘F so-and-so’?” pic.twitter.com/gbOPWrxajd — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) September 12, 2021

Biden also acknowledged it during a stop in Michigan where he tried to argue the signs didn’t mean anything because he got “81 million votes.”

The arrogant Mr. Biden knows about it, and he’s ticked off.

Bates lied.

Donald Trump, Jr. fired off a suggestion on Instagram. “If they’re not familiar, let’s keep it going until they are…”

