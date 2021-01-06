Chaos! Pipe bomb warning and storming of the Capitol

A warning of an alleged pipe bomb forced an evacuation at the Capitol. That’s probably not a real threat.

At the same time, a large crowd of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building and tore down fencing Wednesday afternoon.

The Blaze reporter Elijah Schaffer said on Twitter that thousands of Trump supporters were able to successfully breach the Capitol building after tearing down four layers of security fencing.

A video showed the crowd brawling with police, who were attempting to hold them back.

Congress was forced into recess.

Meanwhile, Mitch McConnell is telling his voters to stop challenging the election.

Maybe it’s about time to protest but not violently.

Pictures of the crowd listening to President Trump at the rally in DC. pic.twitter.com/opvpZSL3j2 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 6, 2021

Trump supporters got into fights with the Capitol Police after they tried to enter the Capitol Building. pic.twitter.com/ZQjn3fOVtL — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 6, 2021

Capitol Police are using flashbangs to try to get the Trump crowd to disperse. pic.twitter.com/IHAtc1dsJ5 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 6, 2021

There was a shooting into the Chamber:

2) There are now shooting inside the chamber. https://t.co/j7wEzN5f3I — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) January 6, 2021

President Trump has called for calm.

Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

Related