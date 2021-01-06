And you thought 2020 was bad!

We were all glad to see 2020 in the rear view mirror. We had such high hopes that 2021 would be a much better year. Boy, were we wrong!



The new year is less than a week old, and it’s already shaping up to be a disaster.



It looks as if both Georgia Senate seats will go to the Democrat candidates. And by a slimmer margin than the presidential election. If that holds, the Senate will be evenly split 50-50, with Harris breaking any tie. And many feckless Republicans will go along to get along.



When Congress meets to certify the presidential election, there will be fireworks for sure. But when the smoke clears, in spite of Republican efforts, my prediction is that Biden will be president.



If the Biden-Harris Electoral College vote is certified, they will shove their leftist liberal Marxist agenda down our throats. It will include passing the Green New Deal, expanding Obamacare, imposing a mask mandate, opening the borders to all illegal immigrants, suppressing the 2nd Amendment, ending the America First policy, repealing Trump’s tax cuts, banning fracking, rejoining the Paris Climate Accord, restoring the Iran nuclear deal, ending China tariffs, and a slew of other liberal agenda items they haven’t revealed yet.



COVID-19 vaccines arrived late last year, but vaccinations are slow to be administered. On top of that, a new strain of the virus has been discovered. It’s spreading all over the world and is believed to be much more contagious.



Rioting, looting, and arson continue unabated in cities across the country. Unrelenting and senseless shootings and murders continue in large metropolitan urban areas like Chicago and New York City.



We had such high hopes for the new year, but they are quickly evaporating. Constitutional rights of American citizens will be crushed, so that even those who voted for Biden will wonder what happened. I believe they will have buyer’s remorse, but it will be too late. They already drank the Kool-Aid.



An unfettered Democrat-run White House and Congress will run amuck over our freedoms and personal liberties, unchecked by a cowardly Supreme Court.



But today’s Senate proceedings have been temporarily recessed. The overwhelming frustration of the American people has boiled over on the grounds of the Capitol building. The American people will be heard. They will not be silenced. They will not be trampled on. This is only the beginning.



And you thought 2020 was bad!





Image from: inthehills.ca

Related