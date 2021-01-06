Whoopi won’t let Meghan McCain talk

Genius Whoopi, who thinks someone with an EdD. degree can act as Surgeon General (Jill), told Meghan McCain yesterday that she “didn’t miss her.”

Today, she won’t let her talk. That isn’t a surprise. She’s a typical Democrat Stalinist.

Watch:

This next clip is longer. The fool (or liar) who tweeted it thinks adding Justices lawfully is packing the Court:

Whoopi, like me , is completely fed up with that bitter ass @MeghanMcCain. McConnell has packed the courts the last four years. We’re outraged by that. GA turned 💙 @TheView pic.twitter.com/irkKDgAOdb — Curly Chrys (wears a mask) (@CurlyChrys) January 6, 2021

This is Joy Behar telling Meghan she didn’t miss her:

And it took 30 minutes into Meghan McCain’s return to The View before we got our first Joy-Meghan fight. “Listen. Listen! We’ll be right back. I’m not playing with them,” Whoopi Goldberg goes to commercial break as Joy and Meghan continue to yell over each other. pic.twitter.com/dGhRzQ9u0h — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) January 4, 2021

Related