Whoopi won’t let Meghan McCain talk

Genius Whoopi, who thinks someone with an EdD. degree can act as Surgeon General (Jill), told Meghan McCain yesterday that she “didn’t miss her.”

Today, she won’t let her talk. That isn’t a surprise. She’s a typical Democrat Stalinist.

Watch:

This next clip is longer. The fool (or liar) who tweeted it thinks adding Justices lawfully is packing the Court:

This is Joy Behar telling Meghan she didn’t miss her:

