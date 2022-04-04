CHAOS TRIPLES UNDER BIDEN

As Joe Biden drives up the chaos and misery, Charlie Hurt yearns for the peaceful days of Donald Trump. Hurt told Larry Kudlow during an interview that the only drawback to the Trump administration is that the media lost their minds and invented non-existent crises.

Hurt thinks a lot of people voted for Biden because they thought he is harmless. However, now, instead of hookers in Russia, we’re talking about war, not filling up gas in our tanks, and cheese sliding off Biden’s cracker.

Where is his family, asks Charlie? People are paying a grievous price for whatever mental issues he is going through.

The Hunter case is another serious problem for Joe. It implicates a compromised Joe Biden in deals with communist China and other foreign nations.

Watch:

