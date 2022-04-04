CHAOS TRIPLES UNDER BIDEN

As Joe Biden drives up the chaos and misery, Charlie Hurt yearns for the peaceful days of Donald Trump. Hurt told Larry Kudlow during an interview that the only drawback to the Trump administration is that the media lost their minds and invented non-existent crises.
Hurt thinks a lot of people voted for Biden because they thought he is harmless. However, now, instead of hookers in Russia, we’re talking about war, not filling up gas in our tanks, and cheese sliding off Biden’s cracker.
Where is his family, asks Charlie? People are paying a grievous price for whatever mental issues he is going through.
The Hunter case is another serious problem for Joe. It implicates a compromised Joe Biden in deals with communist China and other foreign nations.
Democrats are hoping in the Chaos they can steal another election. If Democrat Politicians don’t hold on their Power their lives are over. Democrat will be going to Jail and some will be hanging for Treason. Democrat Politicians are cornered animals and are very, very dangerous. They will do anything for their survival. That means Civil War or even World War Three. Democrats actually believe that if they destroy America, they can rebuild it better, even after Thermonuclear War. We are dealing with delusional Psychopaths and Traitor Joe is so far gone he doesn’t know what day it is.
“Cual bono?,” means “who benefits.” and is the starting point for investigators. That is, who benefited from the crime. In this case, the evidence points directly towards the CCP and their Progressive Left Maoist allies in the US. The Obiden Junta was installed through a massive election fraud and cover up, and every action taken by the Junta has been to weaken the US in every possible manner. Biden is the Manchuruian candidate,but this time he sits in the White House surrounded by his Maoist allies doing as much damage to the USA as possible every day, every week, every month,and the chaos we have witnessed to this day is nothing compared to what this Maoist controlled puppet is going to do over the next 34 months. What are you going to do about it?