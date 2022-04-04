China Is In The Solomon Islands While the US Chats Up Pronouns

CHINA HAS A FOOTHOLD IN THE SOLOMON ISLANDS

While Joe Biden pushes proper pronoun usage, the Solomon Islands made a deal with China. We mustn’t forget the terrible nuke deal Biden also wants. It gives billions to the terrorist state of Iran as well as a quick path to the bomb. That enrages Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, and other allies, but I digress.

The Solomon Islands denies that China will be able to establish a military base on its territory. But the accord appears to allow for military police deployments from the People’s Liberation Army and possible naval access, The South China Morning Post reports.

The deal with China, judging from a leaked draft, spells out a system for the Pacific country to request assistance from Chinese police, armed police, military personnel, and other armed forces. Australia, also asleep at the wheel, was allegedly surprised by this aspect of the deal.

According to the draft text, the agreement would give China an avenue to “make ship visits to, carry out logistical replenishment in, and have stopover and transition in the Solomon Islands”, while Chinese forces could also be used “to protect the safety of Chinese personnel and major projects in the Solomon Islands”.

The Solomon Islands has thus opened itself to U.S. and Australian economic and military action in the event of a war with China.

Less than 1,000 miles from Australia’s Northern Territory, the Solomon Islands are also located south of Guam and U.S. Navy lines of communication from the Indo-Pacific Command in Hawaii. The islands, therefore, allow China opportunities to spy on the US.

Even without bases, China can deploy road-mobile PLA systems such as its advanced anti-stealth JY-26 radar. It also puts Guam and the US base in striking range.

The United States and Australia have both the moral right and strategic responsibility to put the Solomon Islands on notice. However, they might be too busy with pronouns to get to it.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has the sovereign authority to make deals with China but he should also weigh the risks.

