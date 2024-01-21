CHAPTER 1: What Is Reality?

Space Is No Longer the Final Frontier—Reality Is [upcoming release March 2024]

by Linda Goudsmit

January 14, 2024

Globalism is a replacement ideology that seeks to reorder the world into one singular, planetary Unistate, ruled by the globalist elite themselves. The globalist war on nation-states cannot succeed without collapsing the United States of America. The long-term strategic attack plan moves America incrementally from constitutional republic to socialism to globalism to feudalism. The tactical attack plan uses psychological, informational, asymmetric warfare to destabilize Americans and drive society out of objective reality into the madness of subjective reality. The primary target of the globalist predators is America’s children.

What is reality? Objective reality is the world of facts. Subjective reality is the world of feelings. Objective reality is the fulcrum of human sanity, the foundation of ordered liberty in our constitutional republic. Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan famously remarked, “Everyone is entitled to his own opinion, but not to his own facts.” Opinions are based on feelings; facts are based on actuality. Feelings are not facts.

The ideological moorings of ordered liberty require consensus on what is real. This is no small matter. Language is based on such consensus. Laws are based on such consensus. Without agreement on what is real, there is no societal order, only chaos. It is for this reason that globalists support the leftist Culture War on America and its attack strategy to replace factual, objective reality with subjective multiple realities based on feelings.

Canadian biological psychologist, Dr. David Nussbaum, captures the multi-dimensional destructiveness of the attack on reality in his precise, unambiguous, and succinct definition of Woke:

Woke is a Culturally Acquired Disorder denying reality in any fashion that will undermine traditional Western societies, values, and positive identity to help destroy them from within. (David Nussbaum, “Personal Communication,” July 2023)

I discuss what I call humanitarian hoaxes in my 2020 release, The Book of Humanitarian Hoaxes: Killing America with ‘Kindness.’ A humanitarian hoax is the deceitful tactic of presenting a destructive policy as altruistic. The humanitarian huckster presents himself as a compassionate advocate when in fact he is the disguised enemy. Hoax 23 in my book discusses “The Humanitarian Hoax of Multiple Realities”:

The leftist Culture War on America is attacking the ideological strivings and ideological moorings of ordered liberty by attacking its most basic requirement—consensus on what is real. My article “Birdman and the Reality Revolution” exposes the leftist attack strategy seeking to replace factual, objective reality with subjective multiple realities based on feelings. This is how it works.

Tom, a thirty-year-old, 6’2″ white male, FEELS like a fifty-year-old, 5′ Asian woman named Tuyen. Shall society accept Tom’s self-identification as Tuyen? Existing laws in society are based on a consensus of what is real. Conservatives insist that Tom is a thirty-year-old, 6’2″ white male no matter how Tom feels. The Left demands that society accept Tom as the fifty-year-old, 5′ Asian woman Tuyen—Tom is Tuyen because Tom feels as if he is Tuyen.

The Left is demanding that Tom’s feelings be accepted as fact. What if Tom self-identifies as George Soros? Would über-leftist George Soros accept Tom’s self-identification and allow Tom to live as the actual George Soros? I think not. What is instantly apparent is that the leftist demand for society to accept self-identification as fact has serious limitations and convenient self-serving exclusions.

The hypocrisy of the self-serving exclusions is obvious. If Tom can be Tuyen in a ladies’ bathroom, why can’t Tom be George Soros at the bank? If self-identifying is not universally applicable, why is the Left so insistent that it become normative? If you want to know the motive, look at the result.

The goal of the radical leftist campaign to have feelings accepted as facts is the Humanitarian Hoax of Multiple Realities designed to disrupt our ordered liberty. As described in my article “The Mathematics of the Culture War on America,” if the Left can shatter the reality-based foundation of language and laws, then it has succeeded in shattering our ordered liberty and the morality that supports it. The laws that govern Western society by mutual consent reflect a reality-based consensus on what is right and what is wrong. In America it is both illegal and morally wrong to impersonate another human being. That is because in our ordered society each individual owns his selfness and the rights to his own property.

Our Founding Fathers dreamed a society consistent with psychiatrist Lyle Rossiter’s notion of the innate bipolar nature of man—his individualism and his need for mutual consent. Dr. Rossiter’s theory on the nature of man, discussed in Hoax 21 “The Humanitarian Hoax of Collectivism,” affirms that unless a man is living on a desert island by himself, his survival requires mutual consent for living with others on the island. So it is in modern society. Harmonious living requires both individualism and mutual consent. The most basic requirement for both is ownership of one’s self and one’s property.

Collectivism denies ownership of one’s self and one’s property and is, therefore, inconsistent with the fundamental nature of man. Collectivism awards all ownership to the state. The collectivism being sold to America by humanitarian hucksters avoids this inconvenient truth. It disingenuously promises egalitarian social justice and income equality, but without individualism and mutual consent there are only masters and slaves….

The globalist dream of a one-world government cannot come true without first destroying America’s consensus on what is real. English aristocrat Lord Bertrand Russell, member of the globalist political elite, detailed the shameless strategy in his shocking 1952 classic, The Impact of Science on Society:

Education should aim at destroying free will so that pupils thus schooled, will be incapable throughout the rest of their lives of thinking or acting otherwise than as their schoolmasters would have wished…. Influences of the home are obstructive; and in order to condition students, verses set to music and repeatedly intoned are very effective…. It is for a future scientist to make these maxims precise and to discover exactly how much it costs per head to make children believe that snow is black. When the technique has been perfected, every government that has been in charge of education for more than one generation will be able to control its subjects securely without the need of armies or policemen. (pp. 27–28, Routledge Classics, 2016 edition)

The first step in the sinister effort to make people believe that snow is black is the acceptance of multiple realities—the acceptance as real that Tom is really Tuyen. Multiple opinions, multiple experiences, and multiple perspectives can be debated in a free society. But without an accurate reference to test reality, there is only madness, chaos, and disorder. America is split between those still insisting upon a standard of objective reality and those demanding subjective reality. Freedom and ordered liberty require the infrastructure of objective reality. (The Book of Humanitarian Hoaxes: Killing America with ‘Kindness’, pp. 87–90)

The Great Reset is the greatest humanitarian hoax ever conceived. It is globalism’s stupefying War on Humanity that requires psychological regression to succeed.

Psychological warfare subdues the enemy without destroying the physical infrastructure of society. It replaces brute force with mind control, shattering consensus on what is real by denying the existence of objective reality.

