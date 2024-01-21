Ken Paxton Believes There Was Fraud in the 2020 Election

M Dowling
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton believes the Georgia 2020 election was fraudulent. For example, he says the water leak in the ceiling was to give them time to see how many fake ballots they needed to apply to the election. He is certain that is what took place.

[If you remember, after the “leak,” they pulled cases of ballots from under a table. The alleged “proof” that nothing was untoward was that they weren’t damaged. However, that doesn’t matter in Paxton’s scenario.]


