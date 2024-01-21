Gov. DeSantis Has Dropped Out & Endorsed Donald Trump

Governor DeSantis has dropped out of the presidential race and endorsed Donald Trump. Ron DeSantis has suspended his campaign and endorsed Donald J. Trump. He said “it is clear” the majority of Republican voters want him as the candidate.

He said “if we want to close the border and stop reckless borrowing and spending, we can choose to limit government and lower inflation, we can choose political indoctrination or we can choose classical education.”

“These choices are symptoms of the underlying struggle to ensure that constitutional government can endure and that Western civilization can survive. We launched this campaign to bring accountability to the government, regain sovereignty at our border, and restore sanity to our society.

“We cannot succeed as a country if we allow our nation to be invaded, our currency to be debased, our cities to crumble, and our kids to be indoctrinated.

“The DC elites who facilitated this mess do not care about you and they do not work for you. They work for themselves; they seek to accumulate power at your expense, to pursue an agenda that is harmful to the American people.

“Citizens do not serve politicians; it is the duty of politicians to serve you. Talk is cheap. Actions speak louder than words. Reversing the decline of this nation requires leadership that delivers big results for the people…

“Accordingly, I am today suspending my campaign. It is now clear to me that a majority of Republican primary voters want to give Donald Trump another chance. They watch his presidency get stymied by relentless resistance and they see Democrats using lawfare .. to attack him.

“I’ve had disagreements with Donald Trump such as on the coronavirus pandemic and his elevation of Anthony Fauci, but Trump is superior to the current incumbent, Joe Biden. That is clear. I signed a pledge to support the Republican nominee and I will honor that pledge. He has my endorsement because we can’t go back to the old Republican guard of yesteryear, repackaged, formed of warmed-over corporatism that Nikki Haley represents, the days of putting Americans last. The large corporations who are caving to woke ideology are over…”

He thanked his supporters his wife and his family.

