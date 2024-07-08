CHAPTER 26: Pronouns and Publishing

Globalism is a replacement ideology that seeks to reorder the world into one singular, planetary Unistate, ruled by the globalist elite. The globalist war on nation-states cannot succeed without collapsing the United States of America. The long-term strategic attack plan moves America incrementally from constitutional republic to socialism to globalism to feudalism. The tactical attack plan uses asymmetric psychological and informational warfare to destabilize Americans and drive society out of objective reality into the madness of subjective reality. America’s children are the primary target of the globalist predators.

The acceptance of philanthrocapitalism as the munificent foundation for globalism’s New World Order provides the philosophical rationalization for social engineering throughout the publishing industry. Over the last twenty-five years, the U.S. trade publishing business has been centralized and reduced to five main players. The Big Five are Simon & Schuster, Penguin Random House, HarperCollins, Hachette Book Group, and MacMillan.

British-owned Pearson Education is the largest publisher of educational books, professional training manuals, and educational assessment services in America. Pearson Education was created when its parent company, Pearson PLC, purchased Simon & Schuster’s education division from Viacom and merged it with its own education division in 2011.

In February 2019, Pearson sold its U.S. K–12 business to the private equity firm Nexus Capital Management LP for $250 million. In July 2019 Pearson announced its decision to move to a digital-first strategy, and began phasing out the publishing of printed textbooks.

BlackRock and Vanguard are among Pearson PLC’s top ten institutional shareholders, and BlackRock is among the top three institutional shareholders of Cevian Capital, Pearson PLC’s largest institutional investor.

The Big Five publishing companies and Pearson publish digital and printed books that follow an ESG/DEI editorial formula. Let’s take a look.

Kiri Jorgensen, Publisher and Senior Editor at Chicken Scratch Books, posted an excellent article in The Federalist on July 13, 2023, “A Woke Children’s Literature Cabal Is Conditioning Your Kid to Be an Obedient Leftist.”[i] Jorgensen begins with a warning:

Children’s books are one of the most powerful tools parents have to help teach their kids how to be good human beings. From picture books being read at bedtime to novels being read by flashlight under the blankets, kids flourish in the safety of stories as they develop their belief systems. Resilience, respect, and many other noble traits are portrayed and experienced vicariously through books. What a powerful tool!

Having been a part of the children’s book publishing industry for several decades, and as a passionate participant, I have watched in growing dismay as the children’s literature, or “kidlit,” world has shifted and changed, and most recently taken a drastic plummet. Parents need to understand the destructive path this industry has taken, or they will discover too late as the damage hits home.

This shift in kidlit has been happening for a long time. About 25 years ago, novels that portrayed kids as environmental activists began to win awards. About 15 years ago, the award-winning books showed shocking, disturbing scenarios. Ten years ago, books that depicted sexualization and abuse at younger ages began to win awards. Then, five years ago, it shifted a bit more to where books focused on systemic racism and sexual identity won awards. Today, if books don’t include any of the above depictions, they are rarely published by medium and large publishing houses.

And it’s the medium and large publishing houses that supply schools, libraries, and bookstores.

During a 2015 writers’ conference for children’s book authors, a respected editor from a major publishing house admonished a writer over a character in his manuscript struggling with homosexuality. Jorgensen relates the incident:

“No.” She explained that in kids’ books, we must present the ideal as if it already exists. There can be no “being troubled by” gayness. There can be no “coming to terms with” sexual identity. The characters in our stories must immediately accept with positive responses any representation of modern social constructs. This immediately laudatory reaction to woke ideology is now required in kidlit. If an author doesn’t portray it as such, his book will not be published.

This pronouncement by the editor shocked me and many other writers there. The line had now been drawn. As writers, our hope of publication rested on our willingness to positively portray woke ideology.

The deliberate social engineering apparent in the Big Five editorial formula deceitfully presents woke ideology as normative, because familiarity breeds acceptance. Authors with a traditional point of view are not published. It is a form of censorship and distortion of reality that is reinforced at the library.

Jorgensen talks about the complicity of libraries, and how librarians have purged their shelves of classics and replaced them with woke books, from board books for babies to young adult novels. She reports that of 12,000 librarian donors to the 2020 presidential campaign, 93 percent went to Joe Biden.

The distortion of reality in books is reinforced by advertising and the entertainment media. Children are inundated with over-sexualized images of woke ideology on television, in movies, in video games, in school, and in the library. Jorgensen describes it as a normalization campaign:

Woke ideology has shifted from being the make-up of a book’s plot lines to the fabric of the setting—the normal backdrop of the story as if it exists that way in real life.

This normalization leads to acceptance, which leads to embracing. By weaving these social agendas into the “normal” background of a story, a child who feels shocked at a scene or description immediately shifts to feeling shame for being shocked in the first place. Kids will seek to replace their shame with acceptance. This is the power of normalization….

This is what we’re up against. The entire children’s book publishing industry—from authors to publishers to librarians—believes it should have the power to control your children’s minds. And it has systematically and progressively gained that access.

For readers who still doubt the complicity or extensiveness of children’s book publishing in woke indoctrination that Jorgensen exposed, I invite you to review a few of the books I found listed on Amazon’s July 2023 list of Pronoun Books for Preschoolers:

The Pronoun Book , by Chris Ayala-Kronos and Melita Tirado, April 5, 2023. Ages: Baby–3 years

, by Chris Ayala-Kronos and Melita Tirado, April 5, 2023. Ages: Baby–3 years What Are Your Words?: A Book About Pronouns , by Katherine Locke and Ann Passchier, May 25, 2021. Ages: 4–8 years

, by Katherine Locke and Ann Passchier, May 25, 2021. Ages: 4–8 years Being You: A First Conversation About Gender (First Conversations). Ages: 2–5 years

(First Conversations). Ages: 2–5 years It Feels Good to Be Yourself: A Book About Gender Identity, by Theresa Thorn and Noah Grigni, June 4, 2019. Ages: 4 and up

Under Amazon’s search heading Children’s Books, Growing Up & Facts of Life:

The Light of You, by Trystan Reese and Biff Chaplow, March 1, 2022. Ages: 3–5

The book cover illustrates a pregnant man, his male partner, and two children smiling.

Amazon book summary:

A new baby is joining the family, and the whole community joins in to celebrate! Bringing gifts to celebrate the baby with art, music, jokes, cuddles and delicious food, they also bring their love and support for the pregnant transgender dad who will give birth to the baby soon!

My Own Way: Celebrating Gender Freedom for Kids, by Joana Estrela, March 1, 2022. Ages: 3–6

Amazon book summary:

Small children are often asked to choose between a gendered binary—”boy” or “girl”, “pink” or “blue”. This colorful picture book smashes these stereotypes and encourages the reader to follow their own way!

Amazon editorial reviews:

“Reminiscent of Todd Parr…this book offers support and acceptance” ―Angela Leeper, Booklist

“An encouraging, cheerful introduction for younger children” ―Patricia D. Lothrop, School Library Journal

“An encouraging guide to considering gender identity” ―Publishers Weekly

Marxist cultural terrorism is tearing American families apart, destroying children’s ability to reality-test, creating racial tension, and fomenting race wars. Why would the Big Three leviathans of institutional investing, BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street, join with the Big Five publishing houses and the philanthrocapitalists in supporting cultural Marxism?

This critical question is answered at the end of the Dodd interview in Chapter 9:

Griffin: How have the purpose and direction of the major foundations changed, over the years, up to the present? What are their purposes and directions today?

Dodd: One hundred percent behind meeting the cost of education, such as it is presented through the schools and colleges of this United States, on the subject of our history—to prove that our original ideas are no longer practical. The future belongs to collectivistic concepts. There is just no disagreement on this.

Griffin: Why do the foundations generously support communist causes in the United States?

Dodd: Well, because, to them, communism represents a means of developing what we call a monopoly—as the organization, we’ll say, of large-scale industry into an administrable unit.

The “administrable unit” perfectly describes the operations of the globalist managerial Unistate.

[i] A Woke Children’s Literature Cabal Is Conditioning Your Kid to Be an Obedient Leftist; https://thefederalist.com/2023/07/13/a-woke-childrens-literature-cabal-is-conditioning-your-kid-to-be-an-obedient-leftist/