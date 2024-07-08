“Walk to the Podium,” Managing a Democrat President

Axios admits the White House gives Biden detailed instructions for every event, complete with photos and instructions you might give a child for an elementary school moving-up ceremony.

“Walk to the podium.”

However, they then claim that type of “advance work” is normal and it’s done for everyone in power.

Organizing presidential events — often called “advance work” — is intensive and detail-focused for every commander-in-chief. Presidential movements are planned down to every footstep in ways that the movements of a vice president often are not. https://t.co/P31U0gc3OK — Axios (@axios) July 7, 2024

The staffer who helped with the fundraiser told Axios how surprised they were seeing the highly detailed instructions.

“It surprised me that a seasoned political pro like the president would need detailed verbal and visual instructions on how to enter and exit a room.”

A White House official told Axios:

“If individuals are not accustomed to seeing advance teams work, that would be a common reaction, whoever the principal is.”

Do you believe how stupid they think we are? Does anyone believe Donald Trump, Barack Obama, or George Bush needed to be given childish instructions? Anyone?

Axios claims:

Reality check: Organizing presidential events — often called “advance work” — is intensive and detail-focused for every commander-in-chief.

Advance documents also have evolved since Biden was vice president, including the increased use of smartphone photographs.

They’ve evolved? The alternative is the presidency has devolved into a figurehead. Prominent, unaccountable Democrats are behind the curtain. Doesn’t much of this bad governance sound like Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Soros, and the intel community?

Axios wants you to believe this is common and ordinary. They even quote Kamala Harris:

“These documents are standard logistical briefing materials and photos for any principal, including the vice president.”

Telling the president to “walk to the podium” is perfectly normal.

Axios concluded that Republicans are falsely trying to conclude Biden’s unfit.

“Republicans have tried to highlight videos in which Biden sometimes appears unsure of where to walk on and off stage as a way to suggest he isn’t mentally fit for office.”

Biden is perfectly fine, and this is all perfectly normal.

AI JOE

Did you ever see The movie Simone? It follows a fading director creating a virtual actress to star in his films and his attempts to keep her non-presence a secret as she becomes more famous.

Biden could be Simone soon.

HuffPo claims Biden has a lifelong stutter, which has become a recent bit of fakery to explain his inability to speak.

“Given the president’s concerning performance last week, it’s time for the Biden campaign to consider leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to effectively reach the voting public,” says the Opinion piece at HuffPo.

The author goes on to say that “AI augmentations and video renderings could serve to smooth out these bumps while allowing the Biden campaign to effectively disseminate true information about the state of our democracy and the Biden administration’s accomplishments.”

AI Joe. They want to give us Hologram Joe and pretend it’s how he is in real life.

“AI would be a cost-effective and efficient way to communicate his message personally and directly to voters,” writes the author.

AI in the hands of leftists is dangerous.