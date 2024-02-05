CHAPTER 4: The Who and the What of Behavior

Space Is No Longer the Final Frontier––Reality Is

by Linda Goudsmit

Globalism is a replacement ideology that seeks to reorder the world into one singular, planetary Unistate, ruled by the globalist elite themselves. The globalist war on nation-states cannot succeed without collapsing the United States of America. The long-term strategic attack plan moves America incrementally from constitutional republic to socialism to globalism to feudalism. The tactical attack plan uses psychological, informational, asymmetric warfare to destabilize Americans and drive society out of objective reality into the madness of subjective reality. The primary target of the globalist predators is America’s children.

Children are easily controlled because they live in a world of feelings, subjective reality. They have not developed the critical-thinking skills required to survive in the adult world of objective reality.

In a society of ordered liberty, stealing is a crime regardless of who the thief is. Stealing is the WHAT of the crime, the thief is the WHO. Blind justice evaluates behavior according to WHAT is being done, not WHO is doing it, ensuring that no one is above the law. When blindfolds come off and tribal norms of identity politics take over, freedom is the casualty. Blind justice is foundational in a constitutional republic specifically because it evaluates the WHAT of behavior, not the WHO being charged with a crime.

This is an extremely important distinction for two reasons. First, it is a dramatic departure from the binary sociopolitical infrastructure of rulers and ruled. Binary sociopolitical systems support a two-tiered system of justice, one for the rulers and one for the ruled. In a government of the people, by the people, and for the people, the goal is one system of justice for all.

Second, distinguishing between the WHAT and the WHO separates childish feelings, which focus on the WHO, from adult, rational thinking that focuses on the WHAT. Children view authority figures through the unquestioning, trustful eyes of dependence.

If a society can be pressured to remain in eternal childhood, its citizens do not psychologically develop past the WHO of behavior. They remain stalled in the emotional world of childhood, accepting what they are told, because they never developed the critical-thinking skills needed to question the WHAT of information. A regressed society is the unaware, compliant population made famous by the leaked emails of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.

In October 2016, WikiLeaks released emails that included a March 13, 2016, email written by Democrat strategist Bill Ivey of Global Corporate Strategies to Clinton campaign chief John Podesta. Ivey was worried that Hillary’s personality could not compete with political rival Donald Trump’s mastery of TV. Ivey worried that Trump could win and disrupt Democrat plans “to produce an unaware and compliant citizenry”! In Ivey’s own words:

And as I’ve mentioned, we’ve all been quite content to demean government, drop civics and in general conspire to produce an unaware and compliant citizenry. The unawareness remains strong but compliance is obviously fading rapidly. This problem demands some serious, serious thinking—and not just poll driven, demographically-inspired messaging.

Identity politics, another name for “progressive” politics, is tribal. Like children, tribalism evaluates behavior according to WHO, not WHAT is being done. If you are a member of their group, your behavior is defended, no matter how antisocial or criminal. Consider the matter of political medicine—a prime example of identity politics focusing on the WHO, not the WHAT of behavior.

On June 11, 2021, in an interview with MSNBC’s Chuck Todd, Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, then director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and head of the COVID-19 response in America, made the outrageous claim that any attack on him was an attack on science. Really? Anthony Fauci is a man who, factually, is notscience. Science is science. To believe that a man is science is to accept subjective reality as objective reality.

As the lies and malfeasance of Anthony Fauci’s political medicine at the NIAID were revealed, globalism’s digital environment and its integrated communications landscape, including search engines (Google) and social media such as Facebook and Twitter with their own “fact checkers,” went into action to support subjective reality. The globalists protected Fauci by manipulating the search engines, censoring social media content and closing down oppositional accounts, and declaring any views opposing CDC protocols to be misinformation that required censoring.

Political medicine is the vehicle for globalism and its megalomaniacal ambition to rule the world. In a stunning article published by The Gateway Pundit[i] on October 24, 2022, Jim Hoft interviewed whistleblower Dr. Andrew G. Huff. Dr. Huff, former vice president of EcoHealth Alliance, reported directly to Dr. Peter Daszak, president of EcoHealth, a US-based nonprofit, non-governmental organization. Daszak is a British doctor who sent monies approved by Anthony Fauci to fund the Wuhan research labs in Wuhan, China. Dr. Huff came forward with proof in his September 12, 2022, Report[ii]to the US Congress in which he states that “the COVID virus that killed millions and resulted in mass starvation and global economic recession was created in a Wuhan laboratory.”

Dr. Huff’s evidence, submitted under penalty of perjury, completely disproved Fauci’s insistence that the coronavirus jumped from bats to humans and therefore was a natural occurrence. During his interview with Jim Hoft,

Dr. Andrew Huff explains how EcoHealth used funding by Dr. Tony Fauci and the NIAID to fund the gain of function research that developed the COVID-19 virus in a Wuhan lab.

Dr. Andrew Huff has the receipts and sent his evidence recently to leaders in Congress.

Dr. Huff told The Gateway Pundit the government then tried to cover this up. They still are covering this up.

Dr. Andrew Huff is a key player in exposing the truth of Dr. Fauci, EcoHealth, Dr. Daszak, and their funding of deadly gain of function projects.

Political medicine is not and never was about public health. Globalism’s tribal identity politics shields political medicine and its practitioners from the public scrutiny that would expose WHAT practitioners did, and from the court system that should bring them all to justice. Drs. Anthony Fauci and Peter Daszak belong in prison.

The globalist War on America is an information war that uses the digital environment to manipulate and socially engineer the public to become “unaware and compliant,” to quote Bill Ivey in his email to John Podesta, above.

From kindergarten through college, young Americans are encouraged to remain perpetual children. In primary school they are disingenuously told they are all butterflies (subjective reality). Butterflies are a universal metaphor for growth, transformation, and effortless adult competence. The false butterfly narrative denies individual differences, abilities, and achievements. It discards meritocracy, eliminates competition, discourages individual achievement, and encourages collectivism. Awarding titles and trophies without merit is crippling. By the time they reach college, these butterflies are so fragile they require safe spaces and Play-Doh to hide from opposing ideas. A childish, dependent population is precisely what the globalists need in order to destroy our constitutional republic and replace it with socialism.

America is at a crossroads, and whoever prevails in globalism’s ruthless war on reality will determine our future. The battle for reality is a battle that must be won. We must demand psychological growth and a commitment to objective reality in our nascent Reality Revolution. We must commit ourselves to adulthood and encourage critical-thinking skills in our children in order to defeat the malevolent globalist plan to keep Americans paralyzed in eternal childhood.

Only fully actualized, rational adults, insistent upon transparency and accurate facts, have the power to oppose this attack on America. We must reject subjective reality, identity politics, and tribalism. We must reject perpetual victimhood and powerlessness and embrace the responsibilities of adulthood in order to protect our freedom. We must choose adulthood.

