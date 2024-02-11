CHAPTER 5: America Requires an Educational Revolution

by Linda Goudsmit

Globalism is a replacement ideology that seeks to reorder the world into one singular, planetary Unistate, ruled by the globalist elite themselves. The globalist war on nation-states cannot succeed without collapsing the United States of America. The long-term strategic attack plan moves America incrementally from constitutional republic to socialism to globalism to feudalism. The tactical attack plan uses asymmetric psychological and informational warfare to destabilize Americans and drive society out of objective reality into the madness of subjective reality. America’s children are the primary target of the globalist predators.

Critical thinking is the objective analysis of facts in order to form a judgment. It is the foundation of rational thought. Critical thinking depends upon accurate information, otherwise known as facts, and therefore relies upon objective reality. The ability to remain in objective reality is threatened when disinformation, misinformation, fiction, and fantasy (all forms of subjective reality) are presented as fact. It is impossible to make an informed decision without an accurate source of information.

Reading is the essential foundational skill individual citizens use to access information and make informed decisions. Together, reading, writing, and arithmetic are the communication tools that equip children with agency. Understanding the psychological concept of agency is extremely important to our discussion. Encyclopedia.com[i]defines and discusses agency:

The concept of agency as a psychological dimension refers to the process of behaving with intentionality. Human beings exercise agency when they intentionally influence their own functioning, environments, life circumstances, and destiny. To posit that human beings have agency is to contend that they are self-organizing, proactive, self-regulating, and self-reflecting rather than reactively shaped by environmental forces or driven by concealed inner impulses.

Reading provides agency for learning because textbooks, including math and science textbooks, require the ability to read. Reading provides a sense of independence, accomplishment, and self-sufficiency. Competence is the mother of self-esteem, and learning to read is a seismic shift in a child’s perception of self. The child begins to feel his or her power. Encyclopedia.com continues:

To exercise human agency, people must believe in their capability to attain given ends. These self-efficacy beliefs are the foundation of human motivation, well-being, and accomplishment. Whatever other factors serve as guides and motivators, they are rooted in the core belief that one has the power to effect changes by one’s actions, that one’s locus of control is internal rather than external. This is because unless people believe that their actions can produce the outcomes they desire, they have little incentive to act or to persevere in the face of difficulties.

Truth-in-lending laws exist to provide consumers with informed consent. Surgical consent forms and food labels equip patients with information to make informed decisions about their health. Product labeling, food labeling, Material Safety Data Sheets (MSDS)—all are attempts to provide consumers with the accurate information necessary to make informed decisions. Laws and labels acknowledge the existence of conflicts of interest and are attempts to level the playing field. What happens when Johnny can’t read them?

The educational battlefield is grooming children for life without agency in the globalist Unistate. In 2021, Samuel Blumenfeld and Alex Newman published a stunning book, Crimes of the Educators: How Utopians Are Using Government Schools to Destroy American Children.[ii] The book describes the intentional exploitation of public education to dumb down American students and condition them for life in a socialist state:

The plan to dumb down America was launched in 1898 by socialist John Dewey, outlined in an essay titled “The Primary-Education Fetich.” In it he showed his fellow progressives how to transform America into a collectivist utopia by taking over the public schools and destroying the literacy of millions of Americans. The plan has been so successfully implemented that it is now a fact that half of America’s adult population are functionally illiterate. They can’t read their country’s Declaration of Independence. They can’t even read their high school diplomas.

The method of achieving this was simply changing the way children are taught to read in their schools. The utopians got rid of the intensive phonics method of instruction and imposed a look-say, sight, or whole-word method that forces children to read English as if it were Chinese. The method is widely used in today’s public schools, which is why there are so many failing public schools that cannot teach children the basics. This can only be considered a blatant and evil form of child abuse. (Crimes of the Educators, p. xii)

Blumenfeld and Newman explain:

Brain scans now prove beyond a doubt that the sight, or whole-word, method of teaching reading creates dyslexia and functional illiteracy by forcing children to use their right brains to perform functions designed for their left brains. Deliberately impairing a child’s brain ought to be a punishable offense. (Crimes of the Educators, p. xiv)

Globalist John Dewey (1859–1952), American philosopher, psychologist, and educational reformer, is considered the father of “progressive” education. I put the word progressive in quotation marks because the effort to dumb down our nation is entirely regressive, precisely the opposite of progressive.

Dewey understood that socialism could not be imposed on America by force, and he advised his followers that change must come slowly. In his infamous 1898 essay, “The Primary-Education Fetich,”[iii] Dewey described America’s insistence upon high literacy as a “false educational god” that worships “language study”:

This is language-study––the study not of foreign language, but of English; not in higher, but in primary education. It is almost an unquestioned assumption, of educational theory and practice both, that the first three years of a child’s school life shall be mainly taken up with learning to read and write his own language.

Blumenfeld and Newman elaborate:

In America, the greatest, the richest, and freest nation on earth, the imposition had to be subtle, slow, patient, and “democratic.” The primary vehicle for this change would be the public schools, where the dumbing-down process could be carried out without parents knowing what was being done to their children. (Crimes of the Educators, pp. 2–3)

The only way to undermine the capitalist system was to get rid of the emphasis primary schools placed on the development of high literacy and independent intelligence. Why? Because both of these sustain individualism. What was needed, they believed, was a new curriculum that emphasized socialization and taught children to read by a whole-word method that would lower the nation’s literacy level and make its children more amenable to collectivist values. (Crimes of the Educators, pp. 1–2)

To Dewey, the greatest obstacle to socialism was the private mind that seeks knowledge in order to exercise its own private judgment agency and intellectual authority. High literacy gave the individual the means to seek knowledge independently. It gave members of society the means to stand on their own two feet and think for themselves. This was detrimental to the “social spirit” needed to bring about a collectivist society. (Crimes of the Educators, p. 5)

Dewey attacked the emphasis on reading, writing, and arithmetic in young children at the time. The “3Rs,” the foundational skills that produce highly literate, independent, rational adult individualists, were in conflict with Dewey’s collectivism. Dewey advocated a seismic shift in American education that focused on socialization and group interactions to promote a collectivist mentality for life in a socialist America. Dewey’s hopes for reconstructing America were resurrected in Barack Obama’s collectivist promise to “fundamentally transform America.”

John Dewey and his co-conspirators deceitfully presented the shift to teaching reading with sight-words as an advancement in American education. Dewey knew that reading was the foundational skill for acquiring knowledge. He knew his reading program was inferior to the traditional phonics method, but he insisted it was superior. And his deceit was believed by educators for decades.

It wasn’t until 1955, when American educator Rudolph Flesch published his stunning exposé, Why Johnny Can’t Read: and what you can do about it,[iv]that the general public had any idea of the disastrous effects of the whole-word teaching method. Even then, it was inconceivable to Americans that whole-word instruction was a deliberate attack on America’s children.

According to Sun Tzu, “All warfare is based on deception. Practice dissimulation and you will succeed.” The insistence on the benefits of teaching reading with sight-words instead of phonics, disseminated by leftist politicians and embraced by the National Education Association, the largest teachers’ union in America, is a weapon of war. Adding insult to injury, it is the U.S. taxpayers who are funding the Department of Education and its inexcusable insistence on whole-word instruction. Deliberately dumbing down children is weaponized, politicized education, and it is an act of war against the United States of America.

Like the chilling success of political medicine, the educational battlefront has been stunningly successful because trusted experts in education continue to promote the lie that whole-word reading instruction promotes literacy.

Americans cannot believe that our professional and highly respected educators could be involved in a conspiracy to deliberately dumb down the nation. They recognize that we are indeed being dumbed down, but they don’t blame the educators. They blame the children and the culture. In short, this conspiracy is protected by incredulity. (Crimes of the Educators, p. 29)

The globalist War on America being fought in government schools has made an Educational Revolution necessary. Comprehensive educational reform is required to finally eliminate progressivism‘s catastrophic sight-word reading method and its resulting school-induced dyslexia from American schools. Truth in education, like truth in lending, must be demanded in order to provide the American public with accurate information to make decisions about their and their children’s future.

Weaponized education has weakened America through illiteracy and individual lack of agency. A life without agency is a life without freedom.

__________________________

