86% of Americans Say ’81-Million Votes Biden’ Is Too Old to Serve

According to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll, most Americans think President Joe Biden is too old to serve another term.

According to the Ipsos Knowledge Panel poll, 86% of Americans think Biden, 81, is too old to serve another term as president.

That figure includes 59% of Americans who think both he and former President Donald Trump, the Republican front-runner, are too old and 27% who think only Biden is too old.

Donald Trump still has his faculties. Biden never had much going on mentally.

DOJ’s investigator in the Biden documents case, Robert Hur, found that Biden was too mentally unfit to stand trial and actually be convicted.

Too stupid to stand trial, but A-OK to lead the greatest country in the world?

No way this man got 81 million votes.

To show the world how brilliant he is, he complained about drinks and snacks shrinking and prices remaining the same. He called it a ripoff. This is the person who caused the inflation that led to the shrinking packages. Biden must think we don’t know he’s responsible.

“Super Bowl message” from Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/eYPRQlnpiX — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 11, 2024

