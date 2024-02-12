Jill Biden Defends Senescent Joe by Trashing the Investigator

Jill Biden responded to DOJ investigator Robert Hur’s damning report of Joe Biden’s criminal acts and his mental feebleness with a silly, angry statement.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland approved the 345-page report and is also in the Biden hot seat.

Biden committed felonies by illegally taking secret documents out of a SCIF as a vice president. He then placed the documents in a messy garage and basement without security, a University of Pennsylvania closet, and a storage unit in Chinatown.

Before he surrendered the documents, his lawyers spent months reviewing them. None had the proper security clearance to do so.

GUILTY BUT UNFIT FOR TRIAL

Robert Hur found that Joe Biden “willfully retained” classified information. He did not charge him because no one would convict him since he’s a “sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

“Based on our direct interactions with and observations of him, he is someone for whom many jurors will want to identify reasonable doubt. It would be difficult to convince a jury that they should convict him – by then a former president well into his eighties – of a serious felony that requires a mental state of willfulness.”

Biden couldn’t tell the investigators when he was Vice President or when his son Beau died within years.

Jill, who should be charged with elder abuse, trashed Robert Hur. Hur should take it back and put Biden on trial.

“I hope you can imagine how it felt to read that attack — not just as Joe’s wife, but as Beau’s mother,” Jill Biden said.

“Joe is 81, that’s true, but he’s 81 doing more in an hour than most people do in a day,” Jill absurdly claimed.

No one believes that. In fact, if people are honest, they know Mr. Hur was accurate, although Joe should have been charged.

Maybe if Joe didn’t lie about his son Beau so often, he’d remember when he died.

.@FLOTUS (via campaign) weighs in on Hur report: “I hope you can imagine how it felt to read that attack — not just as Joe’s wife, but as Beau’s mother.” “Joe is 81, that’s true, but he’s 81 doing more in an hour than most people do in a day.” pic.twitter.com/xw2Pk8qFxl — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) February 11, 2024

SUPERCUT! Democrats: No one is above the law! pic.twitter.com/uqABjyf4hI — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 8, 2024

Related