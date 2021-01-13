Charged Capitol Hill protester kills himself, Dems blame Trump, mock the deceased

Christopher Stanton Georgia, 53, who was arrested in Washington DC last week for participating in the Capitol attack, was found dead at his residence in Alpharetta, Georgia, on January 9.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner confirmed that he died after a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the chest. It appears that Georgia killed himself but the police are yet to release any information on the reason.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Georgia worked as a regional portfolio manager at BB&T. It is a North-Carolina based banking company that later became known as Trust Financial after a merger with SunTrust in 2019.

PEOPLE LIKED HIM

Among his neighbors, he was known as an amicable, happy man who never spoke badly about anyone. Jace Carreras, a neighbor of Georgia, told The Sun that Georgia was a ‘loving father’ and someone “who always had a smile and loved cutting his own grass.

His ex-wife’s mother-in-law didn’t like him and said he was a bad influence on her daughter. [Democrat?]

Documents released by the Superior Court of DC say Georgia was charged with trying to “enter certain property, that is, the United States Capitol Grounds, against the will of the United States Capitol Police.”

CHARGES SO FAR WEREN’T BAD

Shortly after the Capital Building had been breached on Wednesday evening, Georgia, along with four other individuals, was arrested for refusing to disperse after officers warned them they violated the D.C. curfew, 11Alive reported.

Arrest on the grounds of unlawful entry carries a penalty of up to 180 days in jail and fines up to $1,000.

Perhaps he lost his job?

So far, 82 people have been arrested on this ground for the attack on the US Capitol last Wednesday. The riot took place during a Congress session to certify Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

The DailyMail reported that on the morning of January 9, Georgia’s wife called 911, and frantically reported that there was “blood everywhere.” She had discovered his body in their basement and provided details about his death to the police.

CARING PARTY RESPONDS, SOME BLAME TRUMP

Naturally, without any evidence, many of the cancel culture are blaming President Trump. Others just show how ‘caring’ they are. They make the most disgraceful comments unabashedly.

Trump fan found dead in basement after riot arrest as cops find rifles https://t.co/lYBAaLFn5W — Joyce Glennon – FL GAL (@jglennon1) January 13, 2021

Christopher Stanton Georgia – trump follower who commited suicide. He did the crime but wasn’t man enough to face the consequences. Coward. — Norma G. Miranda (@NormaGMiranda1) January 13, 2021

This insurrectionist was suffering from such severe economic anxiety that he was a portfolio manager for a major bank. https://t.co/OgzY65gG2w — Strahan Cadell (@Sartor1836) January 12, 2021

Christopher Stanton Georgia’s wife found him on Saturday morning in the basement of their home and told police there was “blood everywhere.” His hands. Check his hands. I bet he a a LOT of blood on his hands. Same as Donald Dullard — County Clare Observer (@county_clare) January 13, 2021

Another “Proud Patriot” does the right thing.https://t.co/NCcUJBa6rj — Unstimulated Consumer (@winston_smithe) January 13, 2021

