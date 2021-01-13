Behold CNN’s idea of a ‘terrorist’ who needs to be ‘isolated’ and impoverished

A hysterical CNN analyst wants “terrorist” Trump “isolated.” Oh, and she wants his money taken from him.

Juliette Kayyem called President Trump a ‘terrorist’ leader. That makes people who voted for him terrorists.

President Trump again denounced last week’s violence at the U.S. Capitol. It was then that Juliette declared the president to be the leader of a terrorist organization who must be removed and not just stripped of his power, but also his wealth.

What organization is that? The Republican Party?

THE TERRORIST

“And I think what we have to remember is Trump is the spiritual, but I will also say the operational leader of this domestic terrorism effort,” Kayyem said nonsensically.

“He tells them where to go. He tells them what to do,” she said obviously having no respect for our intelligence.

Insulting Juliette continued, “He tells them why they’re angry. And so we need to start at the top, like any counterterrorism effort, which is isolation of the President of the United States,” the hyperbolic CNN today said. She continued, “Impeachment, yes, 25th Amendment, yes, de-platforming, yes, all of the above, no money, no access to campaign funds, a complete isolation.”

That’s insane, and it is the language of fascists and communists. They will not leave President Trump or his supporters or anyone who puts America First after leaving office.

The Left will go after Trump with endless lawsuits. They will also attempt to put him in prison and any of his supporters who do anything they don’t like.

We know the PBS lawyer wants re-education camps after Democrats take Republican children away from their parents (he was just fired). It’s only a hop to Gulags from there.

A racist Washington Post columnist said Trump supporters need to be “reprogrammed,” and worse.

Watch crazy Juliette:

"Trump is the spiritual leader for domestic terrorists and he is their operational leader. He tells them what to do. Now, total isolation. 25th A. Yes. Impeachment. Yes. Deplatforming. Yes. We are still in the tactical phase of a counterterrorism effort. Enough with unity." @cnn pic.twitter.com/8UkZBzS4ai — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) January 12, 2021

WHO’S NOT A TERRORIST? THESE GUYS ARE NOT, JUST ASK TWITTER

This guy is not one to Twitter as he spreads lies and anti-American propaganda.

The US openly says its interests require instability in this region. The US wanted to start a civil war in #Iran in 2009, & now God has afflicted them with the same predicament in 2021. The recent chaos reached a point where #Congress members had to escape through secret tunnels. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) January 8, 2021

This Marxist senator-to-be isn’t:

REVEALED: Georgia Democratic Senate candidate praised anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan’s Nation of Islam https://t.co/Xt8cWdRouq — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 14, 2020

This guy isn’t as he makes slaves out of Muslims:

Statement by H.E. Xi Jinping President of the People’s Republic of China At the General Debate of the 75th Session of The United Nations General Assembly https://t.co/TbqT17oiXd pic.twitter.com/ZCNDuIrmmk — Chinese Mission to UN (@Chinamission2un) October 19, 2020

