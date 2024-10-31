Cheating in Pennsylvania

By
M DOWLING
-
2
48

Is this in your face cheating? According to this X poster, a mob of non-English speaking Harris voters were guided past Americans waiting in line so they could vote.

Speaker Johnson said illegal immigrants allowed in by President Biden’s border chaos are showing up at government offices to sign up for benefits and services, and when they do, they’re being prodded to sign up to vote.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz