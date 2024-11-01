Biden Rewrites Official Recorded History on His Garbage Comment

White House press officials altered the official transcript of a zoom call in which President Joe Biden swiped at Donald Trump supporters, according to two U.S. government officials and an internal email obtained Thursday by The Associated Press. This drew objections from federal workers who document such remarks for posterity.

Biden pretended a joke by Tony Hinchcliffe — referring to Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage” over their pollution problem – was a serious affront to Puerto Rican people. He wants Puerto Ricans to vote for Harris.

Biden, as per the transcript prepared by the official White House stenographers, told the Latino group on a Tuesday evening video call, “The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters — his — his demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it’s un-American.”

The transcript released by the White House press office, however, rendered the quote with an apostrophe, reading “supporter’s” rather than “supporters,” which aides said pointed to Biden criticizing Hinchcliffe, not the millions of Americans who are supporting Trump for president. That rewrite was helped along by the dishonest media the next day.

The White House is lying.

Stenographers: It Is a Spoilation of Transcript Integrity

According to an internal email from the head of the stenographers’ office obtained by The AP, the change was made after the press office “conferred with the president.” Two government officials who spoke anonymously to discuss internal matters confirmed the email’s authenticity.

In the email, the supervisor called the press office’s handling of the matter “a breach of protocol and spoliation of transcript integrity between the Stenography and Press Offices.”

“If there is a difference in interpretation, the Press Office may choose to withhold the transcript but cannot edit it independently,” the supervisor wrote, adding, “Our Stenography Office transcript — released to our distro, which includes the National Archives — is now different than the version edited and released to the public by Press Office staff.”

This is a Soviet-level rewriting of history.

Sometimes the Democrat elite tell us what they really think of us. Hillary Clinton thinks we are “deplorables”. Joe Biden thinks we are “garbage.” Kamala Harris thinks we are so stupid as to believe her lies. We deserve better. Vote Trump pic.twitter.com/cwEBnGSbLj — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) October 30, 2024