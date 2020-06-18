Chelsea Handler promotes anti-Semitic, anti-white Louis Farrakhan video

As rioters and protesters storm our streets and attack police, Chelsea Handler’s doing her part. She shared a video from anti-Semite, anti-American Louis Farrakhan to her millions of followers.

“I learned a lot from watching this powerful video,” wrote Handler in blasting out the clip to her nearly four million Instagram followers on Sunday.

In the undated clip from The Phil Donahue Show, Farrakhan verbally jousts with members of the program’s studio audience on questions of whether racial prejudice could ever truly be overcome.

Actress Jessica Chastain shared the post with her 3.2 million followers from Handler’s page, Mediaite reported Tuesday, only for the actress to apparently delete the video without explanation. Her publicist probably got to her.

Fellow actress Jameela Jamil also reportedly shared the video, along with a message that betrayed an ignorance of Farrakhan’s notoriety.

“Someone please tell me the name of this extraordinary man who so perfectly sums up white fear in under a minute,” Jamil reportedly wrote in her own comment, which has also been deleted.

Handler, 45, got some grief and excused Farrakhan because she claims his vitriol could be the result of his experiences with bigotry.

“Another thing: perhaps Farrakhan’s anti-Semitic views took form during his own oppression,” wrote Handler. “We know now that oppression of one race leads to an oppression of all races.”

She’s ignorant. Other actresses shared it as well. They’re ignorant too. Celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Garner, Michelle Phiefer, Sean Hayes, Lisa Rinna, Busta Rhymes, Ice Cube, all retweeted or praised Louis Farrakhan, Minister Farrakhan.