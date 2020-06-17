Leftist, Pro-BLM Mayor’s Home Vandalized “It’s Like Domestic Terrorism” 

by Frank Salvatore

Cheryl Selby, the progressive, Democrat mayor of the city of Olympia in Washington state, has stood up for Black Lives Matter, and supported the protesters all across the country.

Earlier this month Ms. Selby said, “Convulsing between fear, rage, and nausea. We should feel sick. Those of us who hold microphones in our communities should feel nauseous.”

“Let me be clear: The City of Olympia supports the peaceful protests that highlight the racial injustices black people continue to endure at the hands of police in the United States,” she added, giving her and the city’s full support to the Black Lives Matter movement.

And support the mayor did, having previously kneeled before the group during a public rally. Apparently, that did little to protect either her city or home from marauders.

At the end of last week, two groups of BLM supporters trashed downtown Olympia and engaged in violent, destructive behavior, such as smashing windows, burning flags, and then targeting Selby’s home; along with several local businesses for vandalism.

They chanted “abolish the police” and then spray-painted the front of the mayor’s house with “BLM” and “racist”.

Ms. Selby told a reporter, “It was kind of ironic to see [the vandal] struggle to find space on the wall next to my pride flag and my other Black Lives Matter poster, but she found room.” The mayor went on, “I’m really trying to process this. It’s like domestic terrorism. It’s unfair.”

Sucks, doesn’t it Cheryl?

Cameras capture someone spray paint Olympia Mayor Cheryl Selby’s home, writing: “BLM,” “racist” and “abolish.” I have the mayor’s reaction on @KIRO7Seattle LIVE at 5:05pm. pic.twitter.com/GyXO7T1v7W — Shelby Miller (@ShelbyKIRO7) June 15, 2020