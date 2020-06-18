“Absolutely untrue!” Robert Lighthizer calls out John Bolton

We already summarized what is going on with John Bolton’s book on this link. Bolton gave an excerpt to the Wall Street Journal that was scathing. He accused the President of pleading with China’s President Xi to help him get re-elected by purchasing more soybeans and wheat from US farmers, among other things.

U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer denied the claim on Wednesday according to THE HILL.

“Absolutely untrue. Never happened. I was there. I have no recollection of that ever happening. I don’t believe it’s true. I don’t believe it ever happened,” Lighthizer said at a Senate Finance Committee hearing.

Bolton wrote that President Trump turned the conversation to “China’s economic capability to affect the ongoing campaigns, pleading with Xi to ensure he’d win.”

“He stressed the importance of farmers, and increased Chinese purchases of soybeans and wheat in the electoral outcome. I would print Trump’s exact words but the government’s prepublication review process has decided otherwise,” the excerpt in the Post read.

Lighthizer said he was at the meeting in question and disputed Bolton’s account.

Bolton has been called a liar about claims in his book before. This isn’t the first time.

He has everyone angry with him. The left hates him for not helping them impeach Trump and the right is calling him a liar.

John Bolton the neocon warmonger and admitted liar is the Democrat’s latest hero. pic.twitter.com/ZWxhrG7IOH — Digital Forests (@DigitalForests) June 17, 2020