The Justice Department should prosecute Donald Trump in relation to the Jan. 6 Capitol attack if a prosecution is warranted, Rep. Cheney said. She made the comment during an interview with ABC News’ “This Week” with co-anchor, Jonathan Karl. She’s also thinking of running for president although she probably can’t even win a seat in the House in Wyoming.

While bringing charges against the former president — who may challenge President Joe Biden in 2024 — would be unprecedented and “difficult” for the country, not doing so would support a “much graver constitutional threat,” Cheney said Wednesday in an interview at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library that aired Sunday on “This Week”, ABC.

“There’s no question: A man as dangerous as Donald Trump can absolutely never be anywhere near the Oval Office ever again.”

Cheney told Karl the goal of the Jan. 6 hearings is to “make sure that the American people understand what happened”.

GOP congressional candidate in Florida, Lavern Spicer said, Inviting Liz Cheney to speak on the future of the Republican party is like inviting Alec Baldwin to give a lecture on gun safety.

Author Nick Adams believes Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger are on a mission to destroy the Republican Party.

Adams added, “Cassidy Hutchinson is the least credible witness in US history, she’s not even a witness. Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney should be investigated for their role in spreading Hutchinson’s propaganda, slander, and disinformation. They are all waging a war against our Constitution.”

President Cheney?

Meanwhile, Cheney hasn’t yet ruled out a possible 2024 election run for herself, saying that she will make the decision” down the road”, Townhall reports.

After going a long way to bomb the interview, she suggested she’d run for president in 2024. She truly is delusional.

Who would vote for her? Why would Democrats vote for her or Republicans, for that matter?

Karl asked Cheney if she plans to run for president in 2024 “as a way to prevent what you say would be destruction to the party.”

Cheney said she has not yet made a decision about 2024. She is currently focusing on her reelection bid to Congress. She faces a tough primary election against Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman in Wyoming.

“I haven’t made a decision about that yet…I’m obviously very focused on my reelection. I’m very focused on the January 6 committee,” she said. “I’m very focused on my obligations to do the job that I have now.”

She added that she would make a decision about whether or not to run for president “down the road.”

I’m guessing she’d rank somewhere around Kamala Harris’s numbers – 0%

“I think about it less in terms of a decision about running for office and more in terms of, as an American and as somebody who is in a position of public trust now, how do I make sure that I’m doing everything I can do the right thing—to do what I know is right for the country and to protect our constitution,” the congresswoman said.

Meanwhile, her one-sided J6 committee is the opposite of what the Founding Fathers intended when they drafted the Constitution.

