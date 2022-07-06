Mayorkas Defended the “Good Job” They’re Doing at the Border

Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Sunday defended the Biden administration’s immigration policy. This followed the deaths of 53 migrants who were abandoned in the back of a tractor trailer.

He said U.S. immigration officials have repeatedly warned against traveling to the southern border.

“We have said repeatedly and we continue to warn people not to take the dangerous journey,” Mayorkas said in an interview with “Face the Nation.”

“We saw so tragically in San Antonio, Texas, one of the possible tragic results of that dangerous journey. And so many people don’t even make it that far in the hands of exploitative smugglers. And we continue to enforce immigration law, as is our legal responsibility.”

The secretary said migrants traveling through Central America to the U.S.-Mexico border often receive false information from smugglers that encourages them to attempt the journey, reports CBS.

This administration has done everything imaginable to invite people from around the world to come in illegally. They have made it nearly impossible for Border Patrol and ICE to do their jobs.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said about Biden’s border crisis: “I think that we are doing a good job”.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Biden’s border crisis: “I think that we are doing a good job” pic.twitter.com/IOzM5dZW45 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 3, 2022

