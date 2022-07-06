Red Flag Law Failed in Highland Park, Yet Mayor Demands More Gun Laws

Highland Mayor Nancy Rotering is blaming insufficient gun laws for the horrific shooting spree of Robert Crimo III that resulted in 7 deaths and over 30 injuries. However, the gun laws already on the books have failed. While there were red flags all over the place with Robert Crimo III, no one red-flagged him. In fact, his father did the opposite.

Crimo who declared he is a “liberal” and sports a Democratic Socialist of America tattoo on his neck, bought his guns legally.

We only mention his declared political affiliation here to straighten out the mistaken white MAGA supremacy allegations on social media.

So, how did Crimo get his weapons? They were all purchased legally, but in Illinois, you need a Firearm Owners Identification card (FOID) to own guns and ammunition. Crimo’s father co-signed for his son’s card in 2019 even after his past behavior. If they knew their son was a problem, did nothing, and then signed a firearms card for him—they could be charged criminally. The father made himself responsible by signing but that might be irrelevant once his son turned 21 (Chicago Tribune).

The red flags that were missed:

Per Illinois State Police: Crimo’s death threats and weapon confiscation happened in Sept 2019. Crimo then applied for his FOID card in December 2019 sponsored by his father and it was reviewed in Jan 2020. — Monica Eng (@monicaeng) July 5, 2022

RED FLAG LAW FAILURE

Additionally, this points to the failure of the Red Flag Laws. This mentally deranged 21-year-old should not have gotten guns after threatening to engage in a mass slaughter on video. Yet, he was given access by his father. A coach had said his parents were a bit of a problem.

There were many red flags – all ignored. Meanwhile, Mayor Rotering is calling for more stringent gun laws that didn’t work. Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering on Tuesday said she does not know where the alleged July 4 parade shooter got his rifle “but I do know it was legally obtained” and the U.S. needs tougher gun laws even though Congress just passed the most sweeping gun-control measures in decades.

“If that’s what our laws stand for, then I think we need to reexamine our laws,” Ms. Rotering told NBC’s “Today Show.” “I don’t know how many more of these events need to occur. We’ve been talking about this literally for decades at this point,” The Washington Times reports.

Perhaps she should have found out how he got the guns before she spoke.

Among the dead were Katherine Goldstein, 64, of Highland Park; Irina McCarthy, 35, of Highland Park; Kevin McCarthy, 37, of Highland Park; Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63, of Highland Park; Stephen Straus, 88, of Highland Park; and Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78, of Morelos, Mexico. Officials have not yet released the name of the seventh victim. According to one report, the seventh victim is an 8-year-old child.

Irina and Kevin McCarthy were the parents of a toddler.

